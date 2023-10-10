Ranking Top 25 Quarterbacks in College Football After Week 6

3 of 10

20. Mikey Keene, Fresno State (Previous Rank: 14)

Week 6: 23-of-35, 218 yards, 1 TD, 0 INT; -19 rush yards

Season: 159-of-232, 1,692 yards, 15 TD, 4 INT; -122 rush yards

Keene peaked at No. 10 in these rankings a few weeks ago, but after throwing two picks against Nevada in Week 5 and then suffering his first loss of the season on Saturday against Wyoming, he has fallen to No. 20. He still has the top spot among Group of Five quarterbacks for now, but there are a few challengers nipping at his heels.

19. Taulia Tagovailoa, Maryland (Previous Rank: 13)

Week 6: 21-of-41, 196 yards, 1 TD, 2 INT; 21 rush yards, 1 TD

Season: 132-of-210, 1,660 yards, 14 TD, 5 INT; 89 rush yards, 4 TD

Tagovailoa followed up a 352-yard, five-touchdown performance against Indiana with a far less impressive showing against Ohio State in a lopsided 37-17 loss. It stands as a missed opportunity to make a statement on the national stage, but it has still been a strong all-around season for the Terrapins and their signal-caller.

18. Sam Hartman, Notre Dame (Previous Rank: 10)

Week 6: 22-of-38, 254 yards, 2 TD, 3 INT; -12 rush yards

Season: 118-of-183, 1,712 yards, 16 TD, 3 INT; 2 rush yards, 2 TD

The season split tells the story for Hartman:

Week 0-3 (4-0 record): 71.1 comp%, 1,061 yards, 13 TD, 0 INT

Week 4-6 (1-2 record): 58.1 comp%, 651 yards, 3 TD, 3 INT

Those first four games are only going to keep him in the rankings for so long, and he'll be in the spotlight again on Saturday in a marquee matchup against Caleb Williams and USC.

17. Haynes King, Georgia Tech (Previous Rank: 16)

Week 6: 12-of-25, 151 yards, 1 TD, 2 INT; 46 rush yards, 1 TD

Season: 119-of-191, 1,631 yards, 16 TD, 6 INT; 222 rush yards, 2 TD

The Miami Hurricanes' decision not to kneel and subsequent fumble with 33 seconds left on the clock would have been a non-story if King didn't then connect with Christian Leary for a 44-yard touchdown pass and the game-winning score 32 seconds later. It was a wild way to bounce back from an embarrassing loss to Bowling Green in Week 5.

16. Cameron Ward, Washington State (Previous Rank: 6)

Week 6: 19-of-39, 197 yards, 1 TD, 2 INT; -12 rush yards

Season: 124-of-180, 1,586 yards, 14 TD, 2 INT; 97 rush yards, 3 TD