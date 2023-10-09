MLB Playoff Picture 2023: Hot Takes and Top Storylines for October 9 ScheduleOctober 9, 2023
MLB Playoff Picture 2023: Hot Takes and Top Storylines for October 9 Schedule
The two best teams in the National League are in danger of falling behind by two games in their respective NLDS matchups.
Atlanta and the Los Angeles Dodgers must win Game 2 at home on Monday to prevent going on the road with a two-game deficit.
Atlanta played far better than Los Angeles in Game 1, but its record-setting offense failed to back up Spencer Strider.
The Dodgers were multiple runs behind the Arizona Diamondbacks before their first at-bat and never recovered from the onslaught on Clayton Kershaw.
Arizona and the Philadelphia Phillies should play with nothing to lose behind Zac Gallen and Zack Wheeler.
Wins from both road games could set up the second straight year in which both wild-card winners advance to the NLCS.
October 9 Playoff Schedule
Game 2: Philadelphia at Atlanta (6:07 p.m. ET, TBS) (Philadelphia leads series 1-0)
Game 2: Arizona at Los Angeles Dodgers (9:07 p.m. ET, TBS) (Arizona leads series 1-0)
Atlanta Needs Bats to Wake Up
Atlanta was shutout at home for the first time since August 2021 in Game 1.
Game 1 was viewed to be the easier matchup for the best team in the National League since the Phillies set up Wheeler and Aaron Nola to throw in Games 2 and 3.
Austin Riley, Matt Olson and Ozzie Albies were the only Atlanta starters with hits in Game 1, which featured a lineup shakeup in which Riley moved up to the No. 2 spot and Albies batted cleanup.
Atlanta faces a tougher matchup against Wheeler in Game 2, but some of its top hitters have had success against the right-handed hurler throughout their careers.
Ronald Acuna Jr. has four home runs in 48 plate appearances against Wheeler, while Riley is 11-for-40 with five extra base hits.
Atlanta needs that previous success against Wheeler to translate to Game 2 in order to at least split with the Phillies.
Another dud of a performance from the offense would put Atlanta in a perilous situation in Game 3 without the opportunity to use one of its top pitchers to keep the series alive. Max Fried is opposing Wheeler in Game 2 and Spencer Strider tossed seven innings in Game 1.
Dodgers Need Bobby Miller to Throw Game 2 Gem
Bobby Miller faces a ton of pressure to stabilize the NLDS for the Dodgers.
The Dodgers were rocked for 11 runs by the Diamondbacks in Game 1, nine of which came in the first two innings. Arizona scored at least five runs in each of its three postseason games.
Los Angeles needs at least five solid innings out of its right-handed rookie to align its top bullpen arms properly for the final few frames.
Miller allowed three earned runs or fewer in five of his last six regular-season starts and he gave up just four earned runs in 12 innings against Arizona over two games in August.
Miller does not have to be perfect, but if he keeps the Arizona bats under wraps, he will give his teammates a chance to solve Gallen and win a low-scoring contest.
Gallen was rocked for six earned runs on nine hits in his last appearance against Los Angeles on August 28, so there is hope that Mookie Betts and Co. will turn things around while Miller rights the situation on the mound.