MLB Playoff Picture 2023: Hot Takes and Top Storylines for October 9 Schedule

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Atlanta was shutout at home for the first time since August 2021 in Game 1.

Game 1 was viewed to be the easier matchup for the best team in the National League since the Phillies set up Wheeler and Aaron Nola to throw in Games 2 and 3.

Austin Riley, Matt Olson and Ozzie Albies were the only Atlanta starters with hits in Game 1, which featured a lineup shakeup in which Riley moved up to the No. 2 spot and Albies batted cleanup.

Atlanta faces a tougher matchup against Wheeler in Game 2, but some of its top hitters have had success against the right-handed hurler throughout their careers.

Ronald Acuna Jr. has four home runs in 48 plate appearances against Wheeler, while Riley is 11-for-40 with five extra base hits.

Atlanta needs that previous success against Wheeler to translate to Game 2 in order to at least split with the Phillies.