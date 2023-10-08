What's Next for Seth Rollins, Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso, More After WWE Fastlane 2023

1 of 4

Of the victorious competitors coming out of Fastlane, it is almost inconceivable that Seth Rollins is the one with no obvious direction or opponent.

The current World Heavyweight Champion and face of Monday Night Raw, one would assume he would be a creative priority, with opponents lined up for months, but that does not appear to be the case with Crown Jewel (November 4) and Survivor Series (November 25) on the horizon.

Sure, Damian Priest is going to cash in at some point in the near future and probably win the title, thus setting Rollins up to chase him for the title, but that does not solve the immediate issue.

The Miz is a guy who can always cut an impassioned promo and slide into the main event scene as a placeholder, "Big" Bronson Reed could be believable with some quality build, and Omos is certainly another option if WWE wants to break him out of whatever hiding place they store a seven-foot-tall heel.

None of those options is particularly appealing but barring the company executing a full heel turn of Drew McIntyre in short order, shorter than a creative decision of that magnitude deserves, Rollins is essentially wandering aimlessly on Monday nights.

That is unless the plan is to bring back Logan Paul in time for the Saudi show and have him chase the world title, not unlike what he did a year ago with Roman Reigns. The idea of that smarmy heel popping up and potentially taking advantage of an injured Rollins would be a great bit of heel booking and give Crown Jewel that momentous match to build around as a co-headliner with whatever Roman Reigns does.