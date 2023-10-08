What's Next for Seth Rollins, Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso, More After WWE Fastlane 2023

What's Next for Seth Rollins, Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso, More After WWE Fastlane 2023October 8, 2023
Following a Fastlane premium live event that did not have the monumental creative decisions or championship changes of other top-tier WWE events, the questions become not "How did they pull that off" but, rather, "What's next for the top Superstars?"
Seth Rollins retained his World Heavyweight Championship at the show but had no immediately recognizable opponent waiting for him. Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso won the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships but in what direction do they go from here?
In the wake of Saturday's show in Indianapolis, here is what you can expect from the night's biggest winners, which also includes the retaining WWE Women's Champion, Iyo Sky, and the most popular guy in the company, LA Knight.
Seth Rollins
Of the victorious competitors coming out of Fastlane, it is almost inconceivable that Seth Rollins is the one with no obvious direction or opponent.
The current World Heavyweight Champion and face of Monday Night Raw, one would assume he would be a creative priority, with opponents lined up for months, but that does not appear to be the case with Crown Jewel (November 4) and Survivor Series (November 25) on the horizon.
Sure, Damian Priest is going to cash in at some point in the near future and probably win the title, thus setting Rollins up to chase him for the title, but that does not solve the immediate issue.
The Miz is a guy who can always cut an impassioned promo and slide into the main event scene as a placeholder, "Big" Bronson Reed could be believable with some quality build, and Omos is certainly another option if WWE wants to break him out of whatever hiding place they store a seven-foot-tall heel.
None of those options is particularly appealing but barring the company executing a full heel turn of Drew McIntyre in short order, shorter than a creative decision of that magnitude deserves, Rollins is essentially wandering aimlessly on Monday nights.
That is unless the plan is to bring back Logan Paul in time for the Saudi show and have him chase the world title, not unlike what he did a year ago with Roman Reigns. The idea of that smarmy heel popping up and potentially taking advantage of an injured Rollins would be a great bit of heel booking and give Crown Jewel that momentous match to build around as a co-headliner with whatever Roman Reigns does.
Otherwise, it feels like Rollins has been letdown creatively.
Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso
The American Nightmare and Right Hand Man put past differences aside and defeated Finn Balor and the aforementioned Priest in Saturday's opener to capture the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship.
While WWE Creative will almost certainly find a way to spin that result off into a rematch or two against The Judgment Day because, well, it's kind of a thing that it does, there is a more obvious direction for the new champions to head in.
Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn were screwed out of the titles by the numbers game presented by Judgment Day. Throw in the friends' polar opposite reactions to Jey Uso joining Raw, and the level of distrust Owens has for the former member of The Bloodline, and you have a ready-made story.
Chris The Wrestling Informer 🇧🇪 @Thewrestlingin1
<a href="https://t.co/b3Xhc91xHF">pic.twitter.com/b3Xhc91xHF</a> Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens have a message for whoever will walks out with the tag team titles at <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WWEFastlane?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WWEFastlane</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WWERaw?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WWERaw</a>
How long Rhodes and Uso hold the titles given the former's dedication to finishing his story and winning the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, and whether or not Owen's complete lack of willingness to accept Uso leads to a heel turn, are two enormous questions that would create intrigue and lead to a more compelling storyline than anything any of the four Superstars have done since SummerSlam.
LA Knight
LA Knight passed his greatest test with flying colors Saturday, performing up to the moment of teaming with John Cena to defeat Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa and never once looking like he did not belong in the main event atmosphere.
He was sharp, crisp in the ring, and held the fans in the palm of his hands. He was great when he most needed to be and the result was one of those ever-important defining moments.
So where does he go from here?
If reason creative choices are any indication, the answer is an Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Match against Roman Reigns.
We have seen Knight interact with Paul Heyman and the fact that he interjected himself in Bloodline business, and made them look foolish in defeat at Fastlane, will put him directly in the crosshairs of The Tribal Chief when Reigns returns to SmackDown Friday night.
Whether that match happens in Saudi Arabia at Crown Jewel or in Chicago at Survivor Series is the real question. Both crowds are known to be red-hot but just how over Knight is in Riyadh will likely dictate which show that massive main event occurs on.
Either way, Knight is up next for Reigns as WWE continues to do the right thing by pushing him while he is read-hot instead of haphazardly putting it off until later.
Iyo Sky
The path for Iyo Sky continues to be the inevitable showdown with Bayley as Damage CTRL explodes.
Saturday, she requested The Role Model let her defend her WWE Women's Championship by herself and while Bayley's interference ultimately helped her retain against Asuka and Charlotte Flair, it still proved that the leader of the faction is not willing to listen to The Goddess of the Sky's wishes.
The two have teased dissension multiple times over the last six months and it will only intensify from here.
That is the long game, though.
In the meantime, Sky will find herself confronted by Flair, who tapped out Asuka behind the back of the official Saturday night and will be seeking a championship rematch that she (rightly) feels she deserves.
That match should be fantastic based solely on the talent at play, and could be the perfect opportunity to advance the Bayley story should she accidentally cost Sky the title.