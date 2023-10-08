LA Knight, Iyo Sky and the Real Winners and Losers from WWE Fastlane 2023 Match Card

1 of 6

WWE made a big commitment to The Judgment Day at Payback when Finn Bálor and Damian Priest won the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships in a memorable battle with Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn.



It took just one premium live event for that to change, though. Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso overwhelmed their opponents despite the whole stable coming out to help.



This is coming just one day after The Judgment Day stood up to The Bloodline on SmackDown, hurting any chance the group had to gain Roman Reigns' respect.



It also looks like the hints of the group falling apart before Payback are about to come to pass. In particular, Bálor took the pin and has no title to his name while JD McDonagh accidentally took Priest out during the match.

