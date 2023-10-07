No. 5 FSU Stays Undefeated as Jordan Travis Hypes Fans in Win over Virginia Tech

Isaiah Vazquez/Getty Images

The No. 5 Florida State Seminoles remained undefeated after taking down Virginia Tech 39-17 on Saturday, with starting quarterback Jordan Travis turning in another solid performance.

Travis finished with 170 yards and 2 touchdowns, completing 18 of his 24 pass attempts. This was the 23-year-old's fourth straight game with multiple touchdown passes without throwing an interception.

Starting running back Trey Benson racked up 200 yards on just 11 carries, while top wideout Johnny Wilson caught four passes for 54 yards and two scores before he left the game due to a leg injury sustained on the first drive of the second half.

Despite the mid-game absence of the ACC's ninth-leading receiver, Travis continued to remain calm and slowly picked apart a Virginia Tech defense that allowed 348.8 yards per game prior to Sunday's contest. Fans took notice:

While Travis is starting to lag behind USC quarterback Caleb Williams and Washington signal-caller Michael Penix Jr. in the Heisman Trophy race, he's remained efficient as a passer while averaging 4.1 yards per carry on the ground.

He's one of two ACC quarterbacks with at least 10 touchdown passes and one or fewer interceptions this season, the other being Miami's Tyler Van Dyke.