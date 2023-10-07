X

MLB

NEWSSCORESTEAMSRUMORSHIGHLIGHTSFANTASYDRAFTBR Sports on Max

    Orioles Offense Ripped by Fans for Lackluster Hitting in ALDS Game 1 Loss to Rangers

    Jack MurrayOctober 7, 2023

    BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - OCTOBER 07: Gunnar Henderson #2 of the Baltimore Orioles reacts after striking out during the sixth inning of Game One of the American League Division Series against the Texas Rangers at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on October 07, 2023 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images)
    Greg Fiume/Getty Images

    It was a matchup seven years in the making.

    The Baltimore Orioles and Texas Rangers both ended playoff droughts that that originated following the 2016 season, so an American League Division Series matchup between the two seems like it was meant to be.

    However, the Rangers got the best of Game 1, striking early and shutting the door late en route to a 3-2 victory.

    MLB @MLB

    Clear Eyes. Full Hearts. Can't Lose.<br><br>The <a href="https://twitter.com/Rangers?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Rangers</a> remain undefeated in the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Postseason?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Postseason</a>. <a href="https://t.co/v2qDxZqB4I">pic.twitter.com/v2qDxZqB4I</a>

    Texas Rangers @Rangers

    Unfazed by the environment. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GoAndTakeIt?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GoAndTakeIt</a> <a href="https://t.co/2G04OtpeMQ">pic.twitter.com/2G04OtpeMQ</a>

    The Rangers were led offensively by a pair of rookies. Outfielder Evan Carter had a clutch RBI double early to put the Rangers on the board, and third baseman Josh Jung scored the winning run on a deep fly in the sixth inning.

    FOX Sports: MLB @MLBONFOX

    This kid is good. 🔥<br><br>Evan Carter gets the <a href="https://twitter.com/Rangers?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Rangers</a> on the board first with an RBI double 🤠<br><br>📺: <a href="https://twitter.com/FS1?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@FS1</a> <a href="https://t.co/qjqSnFFlOU">pic.twitter.com/qjqSnFFlOU</a>

    MLB Pipeline @MLBPipeline

    Rookies continue to deliver in the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Postseason?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Postseason</a>!<br><br>Josh Jung with his first playoff homer for the <a href="https://twitter.com/Rangers?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Rangers</a>. <a href="https://t.co/pDjUGZy8zO">pic.twitter.com/pDjUGZy8zO</a>

    The Rangers had eight hits on the day and limited to Baltimore to just five. That doesn't mean the Orioles didn't have chances, but Texas was able to neutralize several threats in order to hold the lead.

    FOX Sports: MLB @MLBONFOX

    WOW! What a double play by Josh Jung and the <a href="https://twitter.com/Rangers?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Rangers</a> 👏<br><br>📺: <a href="https://twitter.com/FS1?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@FS1</a> <a href="https://t.co/og4v6MPTgl">pic.twitter.com/og4v6MPTgl</a>

    FOX Sports: MLB @MLBONFOX

    JONAH HIM 🔥<br><br>He caught Gunnar Henderson stealing in the 9th! <a href="https://t.co/c8oOQyCGMI">pic.twitter.com/c8oOQyCGMI</a>

    Orioles Offense Ripped by Fans for Lackluster Hitting in ALDS Game 1 Loss to Rangers
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon

    Orioles outfielder Anthony Santander was electric, registering two hits, including a home run that brought the Orioles within one. However, the rest of the offense struggled, with players like Adley Rutschman, Austin Hays and Cedric Mullins failing to record a hit.

    The quiet performance from the Baltimore bats had fans on social media express frustration and point to inexperience as an issue for the American League Regular Season Champions.

    Carlos L @lbcarloss

    Orioles need Hays to produce right now!

    Clapoport @clapoport

    Hyde has hurt the Orioles trying to do too much in this game <a href="https://t.co/4J3121C1E9">https://t.co/4J3121C1E9</a>

    🎃 @nickyreb0rn

    That's a killer for the Orioles. That was their inning man.

    Baltimore Birds @the_bmore_birds

    Absolute embarrassment, 1st and 2nd no outs and can't score. Not surprising tbh <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/orioles?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#orioles</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/mlb?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#mlb</a>

    topdrawercardz @topdrawercardz

    Orioles clutch factor: 0.000000

    Luke Jones @BaltimoreLuke

    Well, the finish to that eighth inning sucked the air out of this Camden Yards crowd. Texas leads 3-2 going to the ninth. The Orioles have just four hits today.

    Mr.CollegeFootball @ScoDucks1998

    the Orioles need to wake up

    Davis Schneider @Whit1Jersey

    Orioles offense is actually feeble

    kody @otanigoat

    Orioles got absolutely 0 clutch. All their young stars are terrible in the moment and have no aura. Rebuild

    Justin Fitzgerald @jfitzgerald52

    The Orioles are allergic to offense.

    GamedayPsycho @HotTakesAplenty

    This game was so god damn frustrating from start to finish. Get it together

    The Baltimore Battery @TheBmoreBattery

    Ballgame. Have to come out ballistic tomorrow.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Birdland?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Birdland</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/baltimorebattery?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#baltimorebattery</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Orioles?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Orioles</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/LetsGoOs?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#LetsGoOs</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/DongCity?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#DongCity</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/SoakItIn?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#SoakItIn</a>

    OmegaReconGaming @OmegaRecon

    Why can't you bat consistently? <a href="https://t.co/X3yR2H4QbE">pic.twitter.com/X3yR2H4QbE</a>

    The Rangers victory improves the team to 3-0 on the postseason, which is a remarkable shift from the regular season as they lost out to the Houston Astros on the AL West on the final day of the season.

    Texas now officially clinches the opportunity to host two home playoff games this series, but are also just two victories away from a berth in the ALCS. This would be the Rangers first time reaching the round since 2011, when the team reached the World Series.

    However, Baltimore remains a formidable foe and a 101-win regular season is certainly nothing to scoff at. They will get a chance to rebound tomorrow when they host Game 2 at 4:07 P.M. ET.