John Schneider to Return as Blue Jays Manager Despite 2023 MLB Playoffs Exit, GM Says

Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

The Toronto Blue Jays will not be making a managerial change for the 2024 season.

General manager Ross Atkins told reporters Saturday that manager John Schneider would be returning as the team's manager in 2024, despite the team's early exit from the postseason at the hands of the Minnesota Twins.

Schneider pulled starting pitcher José Berríos in Game 2 in the fourth inning despite the Berrios having only thrown 47 pitches and not surrendering a run.

Yusei Kikuchi, who had not made a relief appearance all season, came in and allowed two runs to score and the Blue Jays eventually fell 2-0.

Schneider took over managerial duties midway through the 2022 season and has been pretty successful, leading Toronto to two consecutive postseason appearances. He is 135-101 as the Blue Jays manager and had been extended to a three-year contract prior to the 2023 season.

However, this success has not translated to the postseason as Toronto has been swept in the Wild Card round in both seasons. This comes despite significant talent on the roster and a payroll that ranked seventh in MLB heading into the season.