Utah QB Cam Rising: I Tore Multiple Ligaments, Including ACL, in Rose Bowl Injury

Chris Gardner/Getty Images

Utah quarterback Cam Rising revealed that his knee injury suffered in last year's narrow Rose Bowl defeat was more complicated than most initially thought.

The Utes lost to Ohio State by the final score of 48-45 in Pasadena last season, with Buckeyes kicker Noah Ruggles connecting on a 19-yard field goal as time expired.

Rising performed admirably, passing for 214 yards and two touchdowns before he left the contest due to the aforementioned injury.

He has yet to appear in a game this season, and he finally discussed the reason for his absence.

"I wasn't really expecting to do this, but I just want to let everybody know I didn't just tear my ACL," Rising said in an interview with ESPN 700. "I tore my meniscus, MPFL and MCL. It was a big surgery and it's not an easy comeback. I've been working my tail off."

There was some optimism over the summer that Rising would be available for the start of Utah's season, although it is now obvious why he wasn't able to suit up in time.

He also revealed that he's worked with Dr. Neal ElAttrache, who is the head team physician of the Los Angeles Rams. He has performed successful major leg surgeries for high-profile clients such as Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers, and Joe Burrow.