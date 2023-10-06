Pete Alonso Trade Rumors: Mets Insiders Don't Believe Star is Eyeing Cubs

Brandon Sloter/Image Of Sport/Getty Images

As he heads into a contract year in 2024, New York Mets slugger Pete Alonso will be the subject of trade speculation this offseason. However, there's at least one team that he's reportedly not interested in landing with.

According to Jon Heyman of the New York Post, "no one around the Mets believes" Alonso "has a craving for" the Chicago Cubs.

Earlier this week, Chicago baseball analyst Bruce Levine said during a radio appearance that the Cubs will aggressively pursue Alonso this winter. Heyman noted that Chicago tried to acquire him at the trade deadline this season.

"The mumbling out there is the Cubs are going to do everything they can to trade for Pete Alonso from the Mets," Levine said.

While Alonso was "upset" about the firing of manager Buck Showalter, Heyman stated "that shouldn't kill the Mets' chances" of retaining him this offseason. Also, new president of baseball operations David Stearns said during his introductory press conference that he's confident Alonso will be on the roster next season.

"I expect Pete to be the Opening Day first baseman next year," Stearns said on Monday. "Pete's an important member of this team. He's an important member of this organization. And I think we're really fortunate to have him."

Alonso appeared in 154 games this season and recorded team highs of 46 home runs and 118 RBI. However, his .217 batting average was the lowest of his five-year career, and his 151 strikeouts were his second-highest single-season total.