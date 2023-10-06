Report: Billy Eppler Resigned from Mets amid MLB Investigation for Improper IL Usage

Rich Schultz/Getty Images

New York Mets general manager Billy Eppler's Thursday resignation came during an ongoing MLB investigation of alleged injured list misuse, according to the New York Post's Mike Puma, Joel Sherman, Jon Heyman and Mark W. Sanchez.

Eppler resigned after the league told the Mets about the investigation, Puma, Sherman, Heyman and Sanchez reported.

In his resignation statement, Eppler said he wanted to give new president of baseball operations David Stearns "a clean slate."

Eppler joined the Mets on a four-year contract in November 2021.

USA Today's Bob Nightengale and ESPN's Jeff Passan confirmed Puma, Sherman, Heyman and Sanchez's report.

Eppler's exit comes at the tail end of a disappointing season for the Mets, who despite fielding the most expensive team in MLB history were eliminated from playoff contention two weeks ago before finishing the regular season with a 75-87 record.

Those results led to changes including the firing of manager Buck Showalter after two seasons with the Mets, as well as the drawing up of a five-year contract with Stearns, who previously served as president of the Milwaukee Brewers.

Eppler attended Stearns' introductory conference earlier this week and "was expected to stay on" with the team, according to Passan. That reportedly changed when Eppler learned about MLB's investigation.

"He decided it is in everyone's best interest to fully hand over the leadership of baseball operations to David Stearns," Mets owner Steve Cohen said Thursday about Eppler's resignation.