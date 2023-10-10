MLB

    Projected 2024 Opening Day Lineups for MLB Teams Eliminated from Postseason

    Joel ReuterOctober 10, 2023

      Pete Alonso
      Pete AlonsoAl Bello/Getty Images

      The MLB offseason has already started for 22 of the 30 teams across baseball.

      The 2023 postseason is in full swing and there are still multiple weeks of playoff baseball on the horizon, but for the teams that have already been eliminated from World Series contention it's never too soon to start focusing on the winter.

      Ahead we've provided a look at the current projected 2024 Opening Day lineup for each of the 22 teams out of the postseason picture, using only in-house players who are under contract or under team control to fill out the starting lineup.

      Once the offseason begins and free agency kicks off, Opening Day lineup projections will start to include projected free-agent signings and trades, but for now this is meant to serve as a look ahead to where each team stands and what areas will need to be addressed before next year.

      As teams are eliminated from the playoffs, they will be added to this article, so check back here as the postseason unfolds.

    Boston Red Sox

      Rafael Devers
      Rafael DeversCole Burston/Getty Images

      Projected Starting Lineup

      1. LF Jarren Duran
      2. 2B Luis Urías
      3. 3B Rafael Devers
      4. SS Trevor Story
      5. 1B Triston Casas
      6. DH Masataka Yoshida
      7. RF Alex Verdugo
      8. C Connor Wong
      9. CF Ceddanne Rafaela (R)

      Key Free Agents: OF Adam Duvall, DH Justin Turner (player option)

      Offseason Outlook: Veteran Justin Turner had a 114 OPS+ with 23 home runs and 96 RBI in his first season with the Red Sox, and the lineup looks different if he decides to exercise his $13.4 million player option, which comes with a hefty $6.7 million buyout that could push him toward declining. His return would likely mean Yoshida returns to left field, Duran shifts to center field and top prospect Rafaela starts the year in the minors.

    Chicago Cubs

      Seiya Suzuki
      Seiya SuzukiJohn Fisher/Getty Images

      Projected Starting Lineup

      1. 2B Nico Hoerner
      2. SS Dansby Swanson
      3. LF Ian Happ
      4. RF Seiya Suzuki
      5. DH Christopher Morel
      6. 1B Patrick Wisdom
      7. C Yan Gomes (assuming $6 million club option is exercised)
      8. 3B Nick Madrigal
      9. CF Pete Crow-Armstrong

      Key Free Agents: 1B/OF Cody Bellinger, 3B Jeimer Candelario

      Offseason Outlook: Cody Bellinger is likely headed for a nine-figure payday after hitting .307/.356/.525 with 26 home runs, 97 RBI, 20 steals and 4.4 WAR playing on a one-year, $17.5 million deal. Replacing that production in the middle of the lineup won't be easy, but his inconsistency in the years prior to that rebound performance also makes paying him a risky move.

    Chicago White Sox

      Luis Robert Jr.
      Luis Robert Jr.G Fiume/Getty Images

      Projected Starting Lineup

      1. LF Andrew Benintendi
      2. 3B Yoán Moncada
      3. CF Luis Robert Jr.
      4. DH Eloy Jiménez
      5. 1B Andrew Vaughn
      6. RF Oscar Colás
      7. 2B Lenyn Sosa
      8. SS Romy Gonzalez
      9. C Korey Lee

      Key Free Agents: C Yasmani Grandal, IF Elvis Andrus, SS Tim Anderson (club option)

      Offseason Outlook: The first big decision of the offseason for the White Sox will be whether to exercise a $14 million club option on shortstop Tim Anderson following the worst season of his career. If they decide to cut ties, it could be the first move in a larger rebuild, though they will still need to do something to address the middle infield spots for 2024.

    Cincinnati Reds

      Elly De La Cruz
      Elly De La CruzFrank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

      Projected Starting Lineup

      1. CF TJ Friedl
      2. SS Matt McLain
      3. 2B Jonathan India
      4. 1B Spencer Steer
      5. 3B Elly De La Cruz
      6. DH Christian Encarnacion-Strand
      7. RF Jake Fraley
      8. C Tyler Stephenson
      9. LF Will Benson

      Key Free Agents: OF Harrison Bader, 1B Joey Votto (club option)

      Offseason Outlook: The above projected lineup does not include top prospect Noelvi Marte, who hit .316/.366/.456 for a 120 OPS+ in 123 plate appearances after making his MLB debut on Aug. 19. A potential Jonathan India trade could be a means of addressing the starting rotation while also freeing up a spot for Marte on the infield.

    Cleveland Guardians

      José Ramírez
      José Ramírez Duane Burleson/Getty Images

      Projected Starting Lineup

      1. LF Steven Kwan
      2. 2B Andrés Giménez
      3. 3B José Ramírez
      4. 1B Josh Naylor
      5. DH Oscar Gonzalez
      6. C Bo Naylor
      7. RF Will Brennan
      8. SS Brayan Rocchio (R)
      9. CF Myles Straw

      Key Free Agents: OF Kole Calhoun, OF Ramón Laureano

      Offseason Outlook: The top four in this lineup is solid, young up-and-comers Bo Naylor and Brayan Rocchio have the potential to join that core group, and Myles Straw is a standout defensive center fielder. The focus this offseason needs to be finding more run production from right field and designated hitter—two spots generally occupied by impact offensive players.

    Colorado Rockies

      Nolan Jones
      Nolan JonesHelen H. Richardson/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

      Projected Starting Lineup

      1. DH Charlie Blackmon
      2. SS Ezequiel Tovar
      3. LF Nolan Jones
      4. 1B Kris Bryant
      5. 3B Ryan McMahon
      6. C Elias Diaz
      7. 2B Brendan Rodgers
      8. DH Elehuris Montero
      9. CF Brenton Doyle

      Key Free Agents: None

      Offseason Outlook: If Kris Bryant and Brendan Rodgers can stay healthy for a full season, it would go a long way toward improving the Rockies offensive outlook. That said, the team has to be prepared for them to miss time at this point, and there's a glaring lack of quality depth behind the above projected lineup.

    Detroit Tigers

      Spencer Torkelson
      Spencer TorkelsonJohn McCoy/Getty Images

      Projected Starting Lineup

      1. 3B Zach McKinstry
      2. CF Riley Greene
      3. 1B Spencer Torkelson
      4. DH Kerry Carpenter
      5. 2B Andy Ibáñez
      6. SS Javier Báez
      7. RF Matt Vierling
      8. LF Akil Baddoo
      9. C Jake Rogers

      Key Free Agents: DH Miguel Cabrera (retirement)

      Offseason Outlook: Outside of Riley Greene, Spencer Torkelson and Kerry Carpenter, this is a lineup filled with roughly replacement-level players offensively. The corner outfield spots are an obvious area to make a potential addition. Expect former All-Star outfielder Austin Meadows to be non-tendered this offseason ahead of his final year of arbitration eligibility.

    Kansas City Royals

      Bobby Witt Jr.
      Bobby Witt Jr.Jamie Squire/Getty Images

      Projected Starting Lineup

      1. 3B Maikel Garcia
      2. SS Bobby Witt Jr.
      3. C Salvador Perez
      4. 1B Vinnie Pasquantino
      5. RF Nelson Velázquez
      6. LF MJ Melendez
      7. DH Nick Loftin
      8. 2B Michael Massey
      9. CF Kyle Isbel

      Key Free Agents: IF Matt Duffy

      Offseason Outlook: If Vinnie Pasquantino can pick up where he left off before he underwent season-ending shoulder surgery in June, and Nelson Velázquez can prove he's the real deal after crushing 14 home runs in 40 games, the Royals offense could be vastly improved. The lineup still lacks a true table-setting leadoff hitter.

    Los Angeles Angels

      Mike Trout
      Mike TroutRonald Martinez/Getty Images

      Projected Starting Lineup

      1. 1B Nolan Schanuel
      2. 2B Luis Rengifo
      3. CF Mike Trout
      4. DH Brandon Drury
      5. RF Taylor Ward
      6. 3B Anthony Rendon
      7. LF Mickey Moniak
      8. C Logan O'Hoppe
      9. SS Zach Neto

      Key Free Agents: DH Shohei Ohtani, IF Eduardo Escobar, IF Gio Urshela, 1B C.J. Cron, OF Randal Grichuk

      Offseason Outlook: Replacing presumptive AL MVP Shohei Ohtani in the middle of the lineup is not going to be easy. Maybe 2024 is the year Anthony Rendon finally reminds people why he was able to land a $275 million contract in the first place. Probably not.

    Miami Marlins

      Jake Burger
      Jake BurgerStacy Revere/Getty Images

      Projected Starting Lineup

      1. 1B Luis Arraez
      2. DH Josh Bell
      3. 3B Jake Burger
      4. CF Jazz Chisholm Jr.
      5. LF Bryan De La Cruz
      6. RF Jesús Sánchez
      7. SS Jon Berti
      8. C Jacob Stallings
      9. 2B Xavier Edwards

      Key Free Agents: 1B Yuli Gurriel, IF Joey Wendle, OF Jorge Soler (player option)

      Offseason Outlook: A full season of Jake Burger and a healthy Jazz Chisholm Jr. could completely transform the Miami lineup, but that 7-9 at the bottom is still a major question mark offensively. Slugger Jorge Soler has a $9 million player option he will almost certainly decline following an All-Star campaign.

    Milwaukee Brewers

      William Contreras
      William ContrerasJohn Fisher/Getty Images

      Projected Starting Lineup

      1. LF Christian Yelich
      2. C William Contreras
      3. SS Willy Adames
      4. DH Rowdy Tellez
      5. 1B Mark Canha
      6. CF Garrett Mitchell
      7. 3B Andruw Monasterio
      8. RF Tyrone Taylor
      9. 2B Brice Turang

      Key Free Agents: 1B Carlos Santana, 3B/OF Brian Anderson, OF Jesse Winker, 3B Josh Donaldson, C Victor Caratini

      Offseason Outlook: Where do young outfielders Joey Wiemer and Sal Frelick fit into the team's short-term plans? It's a good problem to have, but one the front office needs to address in order to maximize their roster talent. Exercising an $11.5 million club option on Mark Canha should be a no-brainer, and he can plug the hole at first base.

    New York Mets

      Francisco Lindor
      Francisco LindorElsa/Getty Images

      Projected Starting Lineup

      1. CF Brandon Nimmo
      2. RF Starling Marte
      3. SS Francisco Lindor
      4. 1B Pete Alonso
      5. LF Jeff McNeil
      6. C Francisco Álvarez
      7. DH DJ Stewart
      8. 3B Brett Baty
      9. 2B Ronny Mauricio

      Key Free Agents: None

      Offseason Outlook: The Mets have a lot of work to do rebuilding the pitching staff, but the starting lineup is more or less squared away. That is working under the assumption that slugger Pete Alonso is staying put after he emerged as a speculative trade candidate during the summer. Did Ronny Mauricio show enough as a September call-up to stake claim to the second base job?

    New York Yankees

      Aaron Judge
      Aaron JudgeR.J. Johnston Toronto Star/Toronto Star via Getty Images

      Projected Starting Lineup

      1. 3B DJ LeMahieu
      2. RF Aaron Judge
      3. 1B Anthony Rizzo
      4. DH Giancarlo Stanton
      5. 2B Gleyber Torres
      6. SS Anthony Volpe
      7. CF Estevan Florial
      8. LF Everson Pereira
      9. C Kyle Higashioka

      Key Free Agents: IF Isiah Kiner-Falefa

      Offseason Outlook: The outfield is the big question mark in the Yankees lineup, and while it briefly looked like top prospect Jasson Dominguez might stake claim to the center field job, he will now be sidelined until midseason recovering from Tommy John surgery. Fellow prospects Everson Pereira and Estevan Florial are the leading in-house candidates to join Aaron Judge on the grass.

    Oakland Athletics

      Zack Gelof
      Zack GelofBrace Hemmelgarn/Minnesota Twins/Getty Images

      Projected Starting Lineup

      1. 1B Ryan Noda
      2. 2B Zack Gelof
      3. DH Brent Rooker
      4. RF Seth Brown
      5. C Shea Langeliers
      6. LF JJ Bleday
      7. 3B Jordan Diaz
      8. SS Nick Allen
      9. CF Esteury Ruiz

      Key Free Agents: IF/OF Tony Kemp

      Offseason Outlook: The big splurge of the offseason last year for the Athletics was signing utility infielders Aledmys Diaz and Jace Peterson, so don't expect any earth-shattering additions to the above group. Catcher Tyler Soderstrom and outfielder Lawrence Butler could easily play their way into the Opening Day picture with a strong spring.

    Pittsburgh Pirates

      Bryan Reynolds
      Bryan ReynoldsJoe Sargent/Getty Images

      Projected Starting Lineup

      1. SS Oneil Cruz
      2. LF Bryan Reynolds
      3. 3B Ke'Bryan Hayes
      4. CF Jack Suwinski
      5. DH Connor Joe
      6. 1B Jared Triolo
      7. RF Henry Davis
      8. C Endy Rodriguez
      9. 2B Ji Hwan Bae

      Key Free Agents: DH Andrew McCutchen

      Offseason Outlook: The status of Andrew McCutchen and the health of Oneil Cruz are the two big question marks that will have an in-house impact on the Pittsburgh lineup. The front office has done a nice job bolstering the lineup with low-cost veterans in recent years, so expect at least one or two additions to an extremely young projected lineup.

    San Diego Padres

      Juan Soto
      Juan SotoQuinn Harris/Getty Images

      Projected Starting Lineup

      1. 2B Ha-Seong Kim
      2. RF Fernando Tatis Jr.
      3. LF Juan Soto
      4. 3B Manny Machado
      5. SS Xander Bogaerts
      6. 1B Jake Cronenworth
      7. C Luis Campusano
      8. DH Matt Carpenter
      9. CF Trent Grisham

      Key Free Agents: C Gary Sánchez, OF Jurickson Profar, 1B Ji-Man Choi, 1B/OF Garrett Cooper,

      Offseason Outlook: Change is coming on the pitching side of things with Blake Snell and Josh Hader headed for free agency, but the San Diego starting lineup will return more or less intact. Veteran Matt Carpenter has a $5.5 million player option that he will have a tough time topping on the open market, but the Padres could simply release him if they find an upgrade.

    San Francisco Giants

      Michael Conforto
      Michael ConfortoBrian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

      Projected Starting Lineup

      1. 1B LaMonte Wade Jr.
      2. 2B Thairo Estrada
      3. 3B Wilmer Flores
      4. RF Michael Conforto
      5. LF Mitch Haniger
      6. DH J.D. Davis
      7. CF Mike Yastrzemski
      8. SS Casey Schmitt
      9. C Patrick Bailey

      Key Free Agents: OF Joc Pederson, SS Brandon Crawford

      Offseason Outlook: The Giants settled for signing Michael Conforto and Mitch Haniger last offseason after whiffing on their top targets, and they will likely be linked to a number of high-profile bats once again this winter. Is Casey Schmitt the answer at shortstop, or will they pursue an outside addition to replace Brandon Crawford?

    Seattle Mariners

      Julio Rodríguez
      Julio RodríguezSteph Chambers/Getty Images

      Projected Starting Lineup

      1. SS J.P. Crawford
      2. CF Julio Rodríguez
      3. 3B Eugenio Suárez
      4. C Cal Raleigh
      5. 1B Ty France
      6. RF Jarred Kelenic
      7. LF Dominic Canzone
      8. DH Mike Ford
      9. 2B Josh Rojas

      Key Free Agents: OF Teoscar Hernandez, C Tom Murphy

      Offseason Outlook: The potential departure of Teoscar Hernández creates a hole in the middle of the Seattle lineup, but a healthy Jarred Kelenic and potential breakout from deadline pickup Dominic Canzone could address that need in-house. With the starting rotation and back of the bullpen set, the offense should be the focus of the offseason.

    St. Louis Cardinals

      BALTIMORE, MD - SEPTEMBER 11: Paul Goldschmidt #46 of the St. Louis Cardinals takes a swing in a game against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on September 11, 2023 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Mitchell Layton/Getty Images)
      Mitchell Layton/Getty Images

      Projected Starting Lineup

      1. DH Brendan Donovan
      2. 1B Paul Goldschmidt
      3. CF Lars Nootbaar
      4. 3B Nolan Arenado
      5. C Willson Contreras
      6. RF Jordan Walker
      7. LF Tyler O'Neill
      8. 2B Tommy Edman
      9. SS Masyn Winn

      Key Free Agents: None

      Offseason Outlook: With Paul Goldschmidt headed for free agency after the 2024 season, this could be viewed as a make-or-break season for the Cardinals, or they could be proactive and look to trade the aging star this winter. Dealing him would allow Jordan Walker—who struggled trying to learn to play outfield on the fly—to move to first base, which would then open up a spot for someone like Alec Burleson or Brendan Donovan in the outfield.

    Tampa Bay Rays

      Randy Arozarena
      Randy ArozarenaScott Taetsch/Getty Images

      Projected Starting Lineup

      1. 1B Yandy Díaz
      2. 2B Brandon Lowe
      3. LF Randy Arozarena
      4. 3B Isaac Paredes
      5. DH Luke Raley
      6. RF Josh Lowe
      7. CF José Siri
      8. SS Junior Caminero (R)
      9. C Christian Bethancourt

      Key Free Agents: C Francisco Mejía

      Offseason Outlook: The big question in Tampa Bay is whether uber-prospect Junior Caminero will be the team's starting shortstop in 2024. The 20-year-old hit .324/.384/.591 with 31 home runs and 94 RBI in 117 games between High-A and Double-A before making his MLB debut in September, and he went 8-for-34 in his first taste of the big leagues.

    Toronto Blue Jays

      Bo Bichette
      Bo BichetteDavid Berding/Getty Images

      Projected Starting Lineup

      1. RF George Springer
      2. SS Bo Bichette
      3. 1B Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
      4. CF Daulton Varsho
      5. C Alejandro Kirk
      6. 2B Davis Schneider
      7. DH Danny Jansen
      8. LF Cavan Biggio
      9. 3B Santiago Espinal

      Key Free Agents: 3B Matt Chapman, OF Kevin Kiermaier, 1B Brandon Belt, 2B/OF Whit Merrifield (mutual option)

      Offseason Outlook: Third baseman Matt Chapman will be one of the top position players on the free-agent market this winter, and a reunion with the Blue Jays is not out of the question given their lack of other glaring holes. Toronto will likely decline their end of an $18 million mutual option on Whit Merrifield, but a strong debut from Davis Schneider and utility players Cavan Biggio and Santiago Espinal provide multiple in-house second base options.

    Washington Nationals

      CJ Abrams
      CJ AbramsTodd Kirkland/Getty Images

      Projected Starting Lineup

      1. SS CJ Abrams
      2. RF Lane Thomas
      3. C Keibert Ruiz
      4. DH Joey Meneses
      5. 2B Luis Garcia
      6. 1B Dominic Smith
      7. LF Stone Garrett
      8. 3B Ildemaro Vargas
      9. CF Victor Robles

      Key Free Agents: None

      Offseason Outlook: The Nationals hit on their buy-low addition of Jeimer Candelario last offseason, flipping him for prospects at the deadline, and they will likely take a similar approach this winter amid an ongoing rebuild. Breakout seasons from CJ Abrams and Lane Thomas have provided two more building blocks, and more young talent is on the way in a well-stocked farm system.

