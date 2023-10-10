Projected 2024 Opening Day Lineups for MLB Teams Eliminated from Postseason

0 of 22

Al Bello/Getty Images

The MLB offseason has already started for 22 of the 30 teams across baseball.

The 2023 postseason is in full swing and there are still multiple weeks of playoff baseball on the horizon, but for the teams that have already been eliminated from World Series contention it's never too soon to start focusing on the winter.

Ahead we've provided a look at the current projected 2024 Opening Day lineup for each of the 22 teams out of the postseason picture, using only in-house players who are under contract or under team control to fill out the starting lineup.

Once the offseason begins and free agency kicks off, Opening Day lineup projections will start to include projected free-agent signings and trades, but for now this is meant to serve as a look ahead to where each team stands and what areas will need to be addressed before next year.