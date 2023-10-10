Projected 2024 Opening Day Lineups for MLB Teams Eliminated from PostseasonOctober 10, 2023
Projected 2024 Opening Day Lineups for MLB Teams Eliminated from Postseason
The MLB offseason has already started for 22 of the 30 teams across baseball.
The 2023 postseason is in full swing and there are still multiple weeks of playoff baseball on the horizon, but for the teams that have already been eliminated from World Series contention it's never too soon to start focusing on the winter.
Ahead we've provided a look at the current projected 2024 Opening Day lineup for each of the 22 teams out of the postseason picture, using only in-house players who are under contract or under team control to fill out the starting lineup.
Once the offseason begins and free agency kicks off, Opening Day lineup projections will start to include projected free-agent signings and trades, but for now this is meant to serve as a look ahead to where each team stands and what areas will need to be addressed before next year.
As teams are eliminated from the playoffs, they will be added to this article, so check back here as the postseason unfolds.
Boston Red Sox
Projected Starting Lineup
1. LF Jarren Duran
2. 2B Luis Urías
3. 3B Rafael Devers
4. SS Trevor Story
5. 1B Triston Casas
6. DH Masataka Yoshida
7. RF Alex Verdugo
8. C Connor Wong
9. CF Ceddanne Rafaela (R)
Key Free Agents: OF Adam Duvall, DH Justin Turner (player option)
Offseason Outlook: Veteran Justin Turner had a 114 OPS+ with 23 home runs and 96 RBI in his first season with the Red Sox, and the lineup looks different if he decides to exercise his $13.4 million player option, which comes with a hefty $6.7 million buyout that could push him toward declining. His return would likely mean Yoshida returns to left field, Duran shifts to center field and top prospect Rafaela starts the year in the minors.
Chicago Cubs
Projected Starting Lineup
1. 2B Nico Hoerner
2. SS Dansby Swanson
3. LF Ian Happ
4. RF Seiya Suzuki
5. DH Christopher Morel
6. 1B Patrick Wisdom
7. C Yan Gomes (assuming $6 million club option is exercised)
8. 3B Nick Madrigal
9. CF Pete Crow-Armstrong
Key Free Agents: 1B/OF Cody Bellinger, 3B Jeimer Candelario
Offseason Outlook: Cody Bellinger is likely headed for a nine-figure payday after hitting .307/.356/.525 with 26 home runs, 97 RBI, 20 steals and 4.4 WAR playing on a one-year, $17.5 million deal. Replacing that production in the middle of the lineup won't be easy, but his inconsistency in the years prior to that rebound performance also makes paying him a risky move.
Chicago White Sox
Projected Starting Lineup
1. LF Andrew Benintendi
2. 3B Yoán Moncada
3. CF Luis Robert Jr.
4. DH Eloy Jiménez
5. 1B Andrew Vaughn
6. RF Oscar Colás
7. 2B Lenyn Sosa
8. SS Romy Gonzalez
9. C Korey Lee
Key Free Agents: C Yasmani Grandal, IF Elvis Andrus, SS Tim Anderson (club option)
Offseason Outlook: The first big decision of the offseason for the White Sox will be whether to exercise a $14 million club option on shortstop Tim Anderson following the worst season of his career. If they decide to cut ties, it could be the first move in a larger rebuild, though they will still need to do something to address the middle infield spots for 2024.
Cincinnati Reds
Projected Starting Lineup
1. CF TJ Friedl
2. SS Matt McLain
3. 2B Jonathan India
4. 1B Spencer Steer
5. 3B Elly De La Cruz
6. DH Christian Encarnacion-Strand
7. RF Jake Fraley
8. C Tyler Stephenson
9. LF Will Benson
Key Free Agents: OF Harrison Bader, 1B Joey Votto (club option)
Offseason Outlook: The above projected lineup does not include top prospect Noelvi Marte, who hit .316/.366/.456 for a 120 OPS+ in 123 plate appearances after making his MLB debut on Aug. 19. A potential Jonathan India trade could be a means of addressing the starting rotation while also freeing up a spot for Marte on the infield.
Cleveland Guardians
Projected Starting Lineup
1. LF Steven Kwan
2. 2B Andrés Giménez
3. 3B José Ramírez
4. 1B Josh Naylor
5. DH Oscar Gonzalez
6. C Bo Naylor
7. RF Will Brennan
8. SS Brayan Rocchio (R)
9. CF Myles Straw
Key Free Agents: OF Kole Calhoun, OF Ramón Laureano
Offseason Outlook: The top four in this lineup is solid, young up-and-comers Bo Naylor and Brayan Rocchio have the potential to join that core group, and Myles Straw is a standout defensive center fielder. The focus this offseason needs to be finding more run production from right field and designated hitter—two spots generally occupied by impact offensive players.
Colorado Rockies
Projected Starting Lineup
1. DH Charlie Blackmon
2. SS Ezequiel Tovar
3. LF Nolan Jones
4. 1B Kris Bryant
5. 3B Ryan McMahon
6. C Elias Diaz
7. 2B Brendan Rodgers
8. DH Elehuris Montero
9. CF Brenton Doyle
Key Free Agents: None
Offseason Outlook: If Kris Bryant and Brendan Rodgers can stay healthy for a full season, it would go a long way toward improving the Rockies offensive outlook. That said, the team has to be prepared for them to miss time at this point, and there's a glaring lack of quality depth behind the above projected lineup.
Detroit Tigers
Projected Starting Lineup
1. 3B Zach McKinstry
2. CF Riley Greene
3. 1B Spencer Torkelson
4. DH Kerry Carpenter
5. 2B Andy Ibáñez
6. SS Javier Báez
7. RF Matt Vierling
8. LF Akil Baddoo
9. C Jake Rogers
Key Free Agents: DH Miguel Cabrera (retirement)
Offseason Outlook: Outside of Riley Greene, Spencer Torkelson and Kerry Carpenter, this is a lineup filled with roughly replacement-level players offensively. The corner outfield spots are an obvious area to make a potential addition. Expect former All-Star outfielder Austin Meadows to be non-tendered this offseason ahead of his final year of arbitration eligibility.
Kansas City Royals
Projected Starting Lineup
1. 3B Maikel Garcia
2. SS Bobby Witt Jr.
3. C Salvador Perez
4. 1B Vinnie Pasquantino
5. RF Nelson Velázquez
6. LF MJ Melendez
7. DH Nick Loftin
8. 2B Michael Massey
9. CF Kyle Isbel
Key Free Agents: IF Matt Duffy
Offseason Outlook: If Vinnie Pasquantino can pick up where he left off before he underwent season-ending shoulder surgery in June, and Nelson Velázquez can prove he's the real deal after crushing 14 home runs in 40 games, the Royals offense could be vastly improved. The lineup still lacks a true table-setting leadoff hitter.
Los Angeles Angels
Projected Starting Lineup
1. 1B Nolan Schanuel
2. 2B Luis Rengifo
3. CF Mike Trout
4. DH Brandon Drury
5. RF Taylor Ward
6. 3B Anthony Rendon
7. LF Mickey Moniak
8. C Logan O'Hoppe
9. SS Zach Neto
Key Free Agents: DH Shohei Ohtani, IF Eduardo Escobar, IF Gio Urshela, 1B C.J. Cron, OF Randal Grichuk
Offseason Outlook: Replacing presumptive AL MVP Shohei Ohtani in the middle of the lineup is not going to be easy. Maybe 2024 is the year Anthony Rendon finally reminds people why he was able to land a $275 million contract in the first place. Probably not.
Miami Marlins
Projected Starting Lineup
1. 1B Luis Arraez
2. DH Josh Bell
3. 3B Jake Burger
4. CF Jazz Chisholm Jr.
5. LF Bryan De La Cruz
6. RF Jesús Sánchez
7. SS Jon Berti
8. C Jacob Stallings
9. 2B Xavier Edwards
Key Free Agents: 1B Yuli Gurriel, IF Joey Wendle, OF Jorge Soler (player option)
Offseason Outlook: A full season of Jake Burger and a healthy Jazz Chisholm Jr. could completely transform the Miami lineup, but that 7-9 at the bottom is still a major question mark offensively. Slugger Jorge Soler has a $9 million player option he will almost certainly decline following an All-Star campaign.
Milwaukee Brewers
Projected Starting Lineup
1. LF Christian Yelich
2. C William Contreras
3. SS Willy Adames
4. DH Rowdy Tellez
5. 1B Mark Canha
6. CF Garrett Mitchell
7. 3B Andruw Monasterio
8. RF Tyrone Taylor
9. 2B Brice Turang
Key Free Agents: 1B Carlos Santana, 3B/OF Brian Anderson, OF Jesse Winker, 3B Josh Donaldson, C Victor Caratini
Offseason Outlook: Where do young outfielders Joey Wiemer and Sal Frelick fit into the team's short-term plans? It's a good problem to have, but one the front office needs to address in order to maximize their roster talent. Exercising an $11.5 million club option on Mark Canha should be a no-brainer, and he can plug the hole at first base.
New York Mets
Projected Starting Lineup
1. CF Brandon Nimmo
2. RF Starling Marte
3. SS Francisco Lindor
4. 1B Pete Alonso
5. LF Jeff McNeil
6. C Francisco Álvarez
7. DH DJ Stewart
8. 3B Brett Baty
9. 2B Ronny Mauricio
Key Free Agents: None
Offseason Outlook: The Mets have a lot of work to do rebuilding the pitching staff, but the starting lineup is more or less squared away. That is working under the assumption that slugger Pete Alonso is staying put after he emerged as a speculative trade candidate during the summer. Did Ronny Mauricio show enough as a September call-up to stake claim to the second base job?
New York Yankees
Projected Starting Lineup
1. 3B DJ LeMahieu
2. RF Aaron Judge
3. 1B Anthony Rizzo
4. DH Giancarlo Stanton
5. 2B Gleyber Torres
6. SS Anthony Volpe
7. CF Estevan Florial
8. LF Everson Pereira
9. C Kyle Higashioka
Key Free Agents: IF Isiah Kiner-Falefa
Offseason Outlook: The outfield is the big question mark in the Yankees lineup, and while it briefly looked like top prospect Jasson Dominguez might stake claim to the center field job, he will now be sidelined until midseason recovering from Tommy John surgery. Fellow prospects Everson Pereira and Estevan Florial are the leading in-house candidates to join Aaron Judge on the grass.
Oakland Athletics
Projected Starting Lineup
1. 1B Ryan Noda
2. 2B Zack Gelof
3. DH Brent Rooker
4. RF Seth Brown
5. C Shea Langeliers
6. LF JJ Bleday
7. 3B Jordan Diaz
8. SS Nick Allen
9. CF Esteury Ruiz
Key Free Agents: IF/OF Tony Kemp
Offseason Outlook: The big splurge of the offseason last year for the Athletics was signing utility infielders Aledmys Diaz and Jace Peterson, so don't expect any earth-shattering additions to the above group. Catcher Tyler Soderstrom and outfielder Lawrence Butler could easily play their way into the Opening Day picture with a strong spring.
Pittsburgh Pirates
Projected Starting Lineup
1. SS Oneil Cruz
2. LF Bryan Reynolds
3. 3B Ke'Bryan Hayes
4. CF Jack Suwinski
5. DH Connor Joe
6. 1B Jared Triolo
7. RF Henry Davis
8. C Endy Rodriguez
9. 2B Ji Hwan Bae
Key Free Agents: DH Andrew McCutchen
Offseason Outlook: The status of Andrew McCutchen and the health of Oneil Cruz are the two big question marks that will have an in-house impact on the Pittsburgh lineup. The front office has done a nice job bolstering the lineup with low-cost veterans in recent years, so expect at least one or two additions to an extremely young projected lineup.
San Diego Padres
Projected Starting Lineup
1. 2B Ha-Seong Kim
2. RF Fernando Tatis Jr.
3. LF Juan Soto
4. 3B Manny Machado
5. SS Xander Bogaerts
6. 1B Jake Cronenworth
7. C Luis Campusano
8. DH Matt Carpenter
9. CF Trent Grisham
Key Free Agents: C Gary Sánchez, OF Jurickson Profar, 1B Ji-Man Choi, 1B/OF Garrett Cooper,
Offseason Outlook: Change is coming on the pitching side of things with Blake Snell and Josh Hader headed for free agency, but the San Diego starting lineup will return more or less intact. Veteran Matt Carpenter has a $5.5 million player option that he will have a tough time topping on the open market, but the Padres could simply release him if they find an upgrade.
San Francisco Giants
Projected Starting Lineup
1. 1B LaMonte Wade Jr.
2. 2B Thairo Estrada
3. 3B Wilmer Flores
4. RF Michael Conforto
5. LF Mitch Haniger
6. DH J.D. Davis
7. CF Mike Yastrzemski
8. SS Casey Schmitt
9. C Patrick Bailey
Key Free Agents: OF Joc Pederson, SS Brandon Crawford
Offseason Outlook: The Giants settled for signing Michael Conforto and Mitch Haniger last offseason after whiffing on their top targets, and they will likely be linked to a number of high-profile bats once again this winter. Is Casey Schmitt the answer at shortstop, or will they pursue an outside addition to replace Brandon Crawford?
Seattle Mariners
Projected Starting Lineup
1. SS J.P. Crawford
2. CF Julio Rodríguez
3. 3B Eugenio Suárez
4. C Cal Raleigh
5. 1B Ty France
6. RF Jarred Kelenic
7. LF Dominic Canzone
8. DH Mike Ford
9. 2B Josh Rojas
Key Free Agents: OF Teoscar Hernandez, C Tom Murphy
Offseason Outlook: The potential departure of Teoscar Hernández creates a hole in the middle of the Seattle lineup, but a healthy Jarred Kelenic and potential breakout from deadline pickup Dominic Canzone could address that need in-house. With the starting rotation and back of the bullpen set, the offense should be the focus of the offseason.
St. Louis Cardinals
Projected Starting Lineup
1. DH Brendan Donovan
2. 1B Paul Goldschmidt
3. CF Lars Nootbaar
4. 3B Nolan Arenado
5. C Willson Contreras
6. RF Jordan Walker
7. LF Tyler O'Neill
8. 2B Tommy Edman
9. SS Masyn Winn
Key Free Agents: None
Offseason Outlook: With Paul Goldschmidt headed for free agency after the 2024 season, this could be viewed as a make-or-break season for the Cardinals, or they could be proactive and look to trade the aging star this winter. Dealing him would allow Jordan Walker—who struggled trying to learn to play outfield on the fly—to move to first base, which would then open up a spot for someone like Alec Burleson or Brendan Donovan in the outfield.
Tampa Bay Rays
Projected Starting Lineup
1. 1B Yandy Díaz
2. 2B Brandon Lowe
3. LF Randy Arozarena
4. 3B Isaac Paredes
5. DH Luke Raley
6. RF Josh Lowe
7. CF José Siri
8. SS Junior Caminero (R)
9. C Christian Bethancourt
Key Free Agents: C Francisco Mejía
Offseason Outlook: The big question in Tampa Bay is whether uber-prospect Junior Caminero will be the team's starting shortstop in 2024. The 20-year-old hit .324/.384/.591 with 31 home runs and 94 RBI in 117 games between High-A and Double-A before making his MLB debut in September, and he went 8-for-34 in his first taste of the big leagues.
Toronto Blue Jays
Projected Starting Lineup
1. RF George Springer
2. SS Bo Bichette
3. 1B Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
4. CF Daulton Varsho
5. C Alejandro Kirk
6. 2B Davis Schneider
7. DH Danny Jansen
8. LF Cavan Biggio
9. 3B Santiago Espinal
Key Free Agents: 3B Matt Chapman, OF Kevin Kiermaier, 1B Brandon Belt, 2B/OF Whit Merrifield (mutual option)
Offseason Outlook: Third baseman Matt Chapman will be one of the top position players on the free-agent market this winter, and a reunion with the Blue Jays is not out of the question given their lack of other glaring holes. Toronto will likely decline their end of an $18 million mutual option on Whit Merrifield, but a strong debut from Davis Schneider and utility players Cavan Biggio and Santiago Espinal provide multiple in-house second base options.
Washington Nationals
Projected Starting Lineup
1. SS CJ Abrams
2. RF Lane Thomas
3. C Keibert Ruiz
4. DH Joey Meneses
5. 2B Luis Garcia
6. 1B Dominic Smith
7. LF Stone Garrett
8. 3B Ildemaro Vargas
9. CF Victor Robles
Key Free Agents: None
Offseason Outlook: The Nationals hit on their buy-low addition of Jeimer Candelario last offseason, flipping him for prospects at the deadline, and they will likely take a similar approach this winter amid an ongoing rebuild. Breakout seasons from CJ Abrams and Lane Thomas have provided two more building blocks, and more young talent is on the way in a well-stocked farm system.