Astros' Hector Neris Reportedly Fined for Exchange with Mariners' Julio Rodríguez

Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Houston Astros reliever Hector Neris has been fined for his actions toward Seattle Mariners outfielder Julio Rodríguez during a Sept. 27 matchup at T-Mobile Park, according to The Athletic's Chandler Rome.

Astros general manager Dana Brown said Thursday that Neris would not be suspended.

"I think at the end of the day they handed down maybe a fine or something, but I don't think he's going to be suspended," Brown said, "I think Neris acknowledged he got a little emotional. These things happen. It's sports. It's competitive. I think what came out was the fine."

In the sixth inning of the Sept. 27 matchup, Neris struck out Rodríguez before walking toward him and yelling at him before the benches cleared.

Major League Baseball opened an investigation into the altercation after Mariners third baseman Eugenio Suárez alleged that Neris called Rodríguez an anti-gay slur.

Suárez was standing in the on-deck circle at the time of the confrontation.

Rodríguez, who played alongside Neris on the Dominican Republic team at the 2023 World Baseball Classic, said he was "shocked" by the incident because he thought the two were friends.

Neris, who denied using an anti-gay slur, released a statement last week to apologize to Rodríguez for his actions, per ESPN:

"First, I want to apologize to Julio, his family, and the Mariners organization. I have a tremendous amount of respect for Julio as a person and a player. He means so much to baseball and the communities in the United States and back home in the Dominican Republic. He is a great player and a better person and deserves to be recognized that way.

"Secondly, Julio has been a friend dating back to 2020, when we spent the pandemic working out together. We have had a friendly competition when one beats the other on the field, something that is customary in the Dominican Republic and especially among friends. My intent in going towards Julio was to get his attention as part of the friendly ongoing banter that we have had over the years.

"I recognize that last night I should not have gone towards him like I did. I did not mean to disrespect him, his family or the Mariners. I do understand how my actions could be interpreted that way."

When asked by reporters if Neris had used an anti-gay slur, Rodríguez declined to comment aside from saying that the pitcher's actions crossed the line.