Mel Tucker Sends 106-Page Letter to Michigan State Citing 'New Evidence' in Firing

Lawyers for former Michigan State head football coach Mel Tucker sent a 106-page letter to the school that claims to present "new evidence" in his defense, according to ESPN's Pete Thamel.

The letter said Brenda Tracy, the woman who alleged she had been sexually harassed by Tucker "appears to have made a career out of misleading and manipulating people."

"The letter attempts to detail contradictions in the allegations from Tracy, who filed the formal complaint against Tucker with the school's office of civil rights in December 2022. It says she 'manipulated a key witness,' 'deleted key evidence' and selectively gave transcripts to the Office of Institutional Equity," per Thamel.

Karen Truszkowski, Tracy's attorney, had not yet responded to Thamel about the letter before the story published.

Kenny Jacoby of USA Today reported Sept. 10 that Tucker was the subject of a sexual harassment investigation.

Tracy is a rape survivor who has been an advocate for education on sexual violence. Tucker had invited her to the Michigan State campus on multiple occasions, and she spoke to Spartans players and staffers twice. Over time, Tracy and Tucker also struck up a rapport.

Tracy alleged that in April 2022, Tucker made sexually suggestive comments toward her on a phone call. He also allegedly masturbated without her consent during the call, although Tucker maintained he had engaged in consensual "phone sex," per Jacoby.

Michigan State initially suspended Tucker without pay before announcing on Sept. 18 it planned to fire him for cause.

The 51-year-old responded to the decision and said the school "ignored its own policies in pursuing a biased investigation." He also called the ruling a "miscarriage of justice."

Michigan State athletic director Alan Haller sent a letter to Tucker on Sept. 27 confirming the school was moving forward with his termination.

"It is immaterial if, as you allege, these actions were purportedly consensual and somehow occurred outside of your workplace," Haller said. "As the University previously stated, 'It is decidedly unprofessional and unethical to flirt, make sexual comments, and masturbate while on the phone with a University vendor.'"