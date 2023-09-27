X

    Mel Tucker Officially Fired as Michigan State HC with Cause After Investigation

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVSeptember 27, 2023

    EAST LANSING, MICHIGAN - SEPTEMBER 10: Head coach Mel Tucker of the Michigan State Spartans looks on before the game against the Akron Zips at Spartan Stadium on September 10, 2022 in East Lansing, Michigan. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)
    Nic Antaya/Getty Images

    Michigan State announced Wednesday it terminated the contract of head football coach Mel Tucker.

    "Simply put, Mr. Tucker's response does not provide any information that refutes or undermines the multiple grounds for termination for cause set forth in the notice," athletic director Alan Haller said. "Instead, his 25-page response, which includes a 12-page letter from his attorney and a 13-page 'expert report,' provides a litany of excuses for his inappropriate behavior while expressly admitting to the problematic conduct outlined in the notice."

    The Athletic's Nicole Auerbach shared a portion of the termination letter sent to Tucker:

    Nicole Auerbach @NicoleAuerbach

    And the conclusion: <a href="https://t.co/mjq0tR3h4Q">pic.twitter.com/mjq0tR3h4Q</a>

