Mel Tucker Officially Fired as Michigan State HC with Cause After Investigation

Nic Antaya/Getty Images

Michigan State announced Wednesday it terminated the contract of head football coach Mel Tucker.

"Simply put, Mr. Tucker's response does not provide any information that refutes or undermines the multiple grounds for termination for cause set forth in the notice," athletic director Alan Haller said. "Instead, his 25-page response, which includes a 12-page letter from his attorney and a 13-page 'expert report,' provides a litany of excuses for his inappropriate behavior while expressly admitting to the problematic conduct outlined in the notice."

The Athletic's Nicole Auerbach shared a portion of the termination letter sent to Tucker:

