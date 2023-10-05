NFL Execs Don't Think Caleb Williams Foregoes 2024 Draft to Return to USC

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

NFL executives don't believe that USC star quarterback Caleb Williams would forego the 2024 draft to spend another year in college despite his status as an underclassman.

According to Jeff Howe of The Athletic, league executives believe that Williams is going to be playing on Sundays next season. They cited his strong leadership abilities, as well as his lack of entitlement.

This comes after a profile on Williams was published by GQ Sports on September 6th, where the top-ranked quarterback's father, Carl, discussed the lack of choice that comes with getting drafted.

"The funky thing about the NFL draft process is, he'd almost be better off not being drafted than being drafted first. The system is completely backwards," the elder Williams said. "The way the system is constructed, you go to the worst possible situation."

He went on to add, "He's got two shots at the apple. So if there's not a good situation, the truth is, he can come back to school."

Going back to college could be enticing for Williams, as he's still writing chapters in his storied career at USC. He was the Heisman Trophy winner last season at 20 years old, and he's currently the betting favorite to do it again this year.

This would put him in rare company, as Archie Griffin is the only player in NCAA history to ever win the award twice. The Ohio State running back achieved this feat in 1974 and 1975 when he rushed for at least 1,300 yards and four touchdowns in consecutive seasons.

An opportunity to compete for a potential third Heisman Trophy would be enticing, but Williams is already being discussed as the consensus number one overall pick in next April's draft.

It would be wise for him to become the face of an NFL franchise in 2024, and league executives seem to agree.