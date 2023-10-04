Bob Melvin Will Return as Padres Manager in 2024 Despite Missing 2023 MLB Playoffs

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

The San Diego Padres had a massively disappointing 2023 season in which they fell short of the playoffs, but they aren't planning on a change in leadership this offseason.

Padres president of baseball operations A.J. Preller told reporters Wednesday that Bob Melvin will remain the team's manager.

"Both he and I are very excited about the challenges of getting this group back to postseason next year," Preller said.

The Padres finished with an 82-80 record, two games out of the final wild-card spot in the National League. San Diego had to win 14 of its final 16 games just to achieve its third winning season in the last four years, but that moral victory seems hollow for a team that entered the year with the third-highest payroll in MLB.

The Padres entered this year with massive expectations after making a surprising run to the NLCS in 2022. The team had a star-studded roster led by Manny Machado, Juan Soto, Fernando Tatis Jr. and Xander Bogaerts. However, San Diego ranked 20th in the majors with a collective batting average of .244.

Retaining both Preller and Melvin is a bit of a surprise, as Kevin Acee of the San Diego Union-Tribune reported that the two of them experienced "a divide" that had been present dating back to 2022.

"Their communication waned, as they differed over player usage, roster construction and other philosophies," Acee stated. "It was bad enough that several people around the situation had opined they did not think the relationship was salvageable."