MLB Rumors: Jack Flaherty, Tigers Agree to 1-Year Contract Worth Up to $15M

Norm Hall/Getty Images

Right-handed pitcher Jack Flaherty has found a new home after agreeing to a deal with the Detroit Tigers in free agency.

According to Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic, Flaherty will sign a one-year deal worth $14 million.

Jeff Passan of ESPN provided additional details on the contract:

Flaherty split the 2023 season between the St. Louis Cardinals and Baltimore Orioles. He struggled in both places with a 4.99 ERA and 162 hits allowed in 144.1 innings over 29 appearances (27 starts).

A first-round draft pick by the Cardinals in 2014, Flaherty made a strong impression early in his career. He finished fifth in NL Rookie of the Year voting after posting a 3.34 ERA and 182 strikeouts in 151 innings during the 2018 season.

Things got even better for Flaherty in 2019 when he ranked sixth in MLB with a 2.75 ERA and sixth in the NL with 231 strikeouts. He finished fourth in NL Cy Young voting and 13th in NL MVP voting.

Flaherty has been much more erratic since the start of 2020. He's posted ERAs over 4.00 three times in the past four seasons and has had issues with his control. The 28-year-old has 88 walks in 180.1 innings over the past two seasons combined.

As the Cardinals struggled throughout the 2023 season, they decided to sell at the trade deadline. Flaherty, who was in his final year of team control, was dealt to the Orioles on Aug. 1 when they were trying to boost their rotation for the stretch run.

The deal didn't pan out like Baltimore was hoping, though the team still won 101 games and the American League East title. Flaherty had a 6.75 ERA and allowed 46 hits in 34.2 innings over nine appearances.

In the postseason, Flaherty made one relief appearance in Game 2 of the ALDS against the Texas Rangers. He allowed one run on three walks and two strikeouts in two innings.