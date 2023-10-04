Twins' Royce Lewis on MLB Playoff Losing Streak: 'We Embraced it and Ended it'

Daniel Shirey/MLB Photos via Getty Images

The last time the Minnesota Twins won a postseason game, rookie Royce Lewis was just five years old.

On Tuesday night, Lewis helped the Twins win their first playoff game since Oct. 4, 2004, as Minnesota downed the Toronto Blue Jays 3-1 in Game 1 of the American League Wild Card at Target Field.

While some Twins fans entered the playoffs thinking the losing streak would continue, Lewis admitted that the team embraced its unfortunate past to help fuel one of the most memorable victories in recent franchise history.

"We embraced it," Lewis told reporters after the win, "and ended it. We finally got that monkey off our back.''

Lewis, 24, also made some history himself on Tuesday night, becoming the youngest Twins player to hit a playoff home run in 100 years when he sent one into the stands in the bottom of the first inning to give the Twins a 1-0 lead.

When he came up to bat again in the bottom of the third inning, another home run soared off Lewis' bat and he became just the third player in history to hit home runs in each of his first two playoff plate appearances.

Lewis' second home run of the game gave the Twins a 3-0 lead.

"You see him, and he's the highest energy guy," Twins center fielder Michael Taylor said of Lewis after the game. "We were going nuts watching him. We're of on the edge of our seats seeing what he's going to do next.

"He's made for this moment.''

Minnesota is now in a position to win its first postseason series since it defeated the Oakland Athletics in the 2002 American League Division Series.

The Twins could clinch a berth in the ALDS for the first time since the 2019 season with another win over the Blue Jays on Wednesday. Moving on would surely send the crowd at Target Field into a frenzy.