Nick Castellanos, Phillies Electrify Fans in MLB Wild Card Game 1 Win vs. Marlins

Nick Castellanos, Phillies Electrify Fans in MLB Wild Card Game 1 Win vs. MarlinsOctober 4, 2023
Nick Castellanos wants that ring, and he made sure everyone at Citizens Bank Park knew it as he led the Philadelphia Phillies to a 4-1 win over the Miami Marlins in Game 1 of the National League Wild Card on Tuesday night.
Castellanos went 2-for-4 at the plate and drove in Bryce Harper in the bottom of the eighth inning to put the Phillies up 4-1 and put the game out of reach for the Marlins heading into the top of the ninth.
Every Phillies player had a hit in Tuesday's series opener. In addition to Castellanos, Alec Bohm, Bryson Stott and Cristian Pache each drove in runs to help give Philadelphia the 1-0 series lead.
That said, it was still Castellanos who thrilled fans with his late-game heroics to help put the Phillies over the top:
Joseph Conlin (3-1) @conlin_joseph
THAT IS HUGE!!!!! Nick Castellanos gets a triple to the left field wall and Bryce Harper was ZOOMING all the way from first base to get home for the run. Phillies take the 4-1 in the bottom of the 8th inning. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/RedOctober?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#RedOctober</a>
Philly Sports Sufferer @mccrystal_alex
PHILLIES WIN!!!!!<br><br>ZACK WHEELER WAS ABSOLUTELY FANTASTIC!<br><br>NICK CASTELLANOS, BRYSON STOTT, ALEC BOHM BALLED OUT<br><br>THE WHOLE TEAM HIT<br><br>BULLPEN WAS CLUTCH<br><br>ABSOLUTELY ELECTRIC ENVIRONMENT<br><br>ONE MORE WIN <br><br>LETS FINISH THE JOB TOMORROW <br><br>GO PHILLIES!<a href="https://t.co/r01axCWLQC">pic.twitter.com/r01axCWLQC</a>
The Phillies now have the opportunity to close out the series and clinch a berth in the National League Division Series Wednesday. If Philadelphia moves on, it will be facing the No. 1 Atlanta Braves, which will be no easy task.