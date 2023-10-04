X

MLB

NEWSSCORESTEAMSRUMORSHIGHLIGHTSFANTASYDRAFT

    Nick Castellanos, Phillies Electrify Fans in MLB Wild Card Game 1 Win vs. Marlins

    Erin WalshOctober 4, 2023

    PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - OCTOBER 03: Nick Castellanos #8 of the Philadelphia Phillies gestures after hitting a double during the fourth inning against the Miami Marlins in Game One of the Wild Card Series at Citizens Bank Park on October 03, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)
    Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

    Nick Castellanos wants that ring, and he made sure everyone at Citizens Bank Park knew it as he led the Philadelphia Phillies to a 4-1 win over the Miami Marlins in Game 1 of the National League Wild Card on Tuesday night.

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    Nick Castellanos did this to his bench after hitting a double 😂<br><br>Had to let 'em know he's ready for a ring 💍 <a href="https://t.co/NmfHdwQU0p">pic.twitter.com/NmfHdwQU0p</a>

    ESPN @espn

    Nick Castellanos' celebration 😂 <a href="https://t.co/EGywkvAwbL">pic.twitter.com/EGywkvAwbL</a>

    MLB @MLB

    Nick Castellanos explains the "ring finger" celebration! 💍 <a href="https://t.co/xVvN2vq0Gy">pic.twitter.com/xVvN2vq0Gy</a>

    Castellanos went 2-for-4 at the plate and drove in Bryce Harper in the bottom of the eighth inning to put the Phillies up 4-1 and put the game out of reach for the Marlins heading into the top of the ninth.

    FOX Sports: MLB @MLBONFOX

    Nick Castellanos drives in Bryce Harper from first base and it's 4-1 Phillies! 💨<br><br>(via <a href="https://twitter.com/Phillies?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Phillies</a>)<a href="https://t.co/IXaEYHz7Ln">pic.twitter.com/IXaEYHz7Ln</a>

    Every Phillies player had a hit in Tuesday's series opener. In addition to Castellanos, Alec Bohm, Bryson Stott and Cristian Pache each drove in runs to help give Philadelphia the 1-0 series lead.

    That said, it was still Castellanos who thrilled fans with his late-game heroics to help put the Phillies over the top:

    Alex Carr @AlexCarrMLB

    That is a monumental swing of the bat from Nick Castellanos.

    Liam Fennecken @LiamFennecken

    There will be shirts with Nick Castellanos flipping the ring finger in Philadelphia by tomorrow I promise you <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/phillies?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#phillies</a>

    Nick Castellanos, Phillies Electrify Fans in MLB Wild Card Game 1 Win vs. Marlins
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon
    Benny The Philly Fan (90-72) @PhillyProud12

    If we had this Castellanos bat in the playoffs last year we probably get that ring<br><br>Crazy how big his bounce back was this season

    Joseph Conlin (3-1) @conlin_joseph

    THAT IS HUGE!!!!! Nick Castellanos gets a triple to the left field wall and Bryce Harper was ZOOMING all the way from first base to get home for the run. Phillies take the 4-1 in the bottom of the 8th inning. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/RedOctober?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#RedOctober</a>

    Andrew Pacan @AndrewPacan

    NICK CASTELLANOS LOVES RED OCTOBER

    Justin Chasmar @JChasmar23

    Huge hit, better base running by Castellanos right there. Clutch stuff

    Chris Mucci @ChrisMucci

    CASTELLANOS WANTS IT

    Jeff Kerr @JeffKerrCBS

    Big hit by Nick Castellanos. Great base running by Harper. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Phillies?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Phillies</a>

    Stephen Zarlinski @sczarlinski

    Castellanos having a day!!

    Bradyn @Braystu10

    Nick castellanos is the 🐐

    Philly Sports Sufferer @mccrystal_alex

    PHILLIES WIN!!!!!<br><br>ZACK WHEELER WAS ABSOLUTELY FANTASTIC!<br><br>NICK CASTELLANOS, BRYSON STOTT, ALEC BOHM BALLED OUT<br><br>THE WHOLE TEAM HIT<br><br>BULLPEN WAS CLUTCH<br><br>ABSOLUTELY ELECTRIC ENVIRONMENT<br><br>ONE MORE WIN <br><br>LETS FINISH THE JOB TOMORROW <br><br>GO PHILLIES!<a href="https://t.co/r01axCWLQC">pic.twitter.com/r01axCWLQC</a>

    The Phillies now have the opportunity to close out the series and clinch a berth in the National League Division Series Wednesday. If Philadelphia moves on, it will be facing the No. 1 Atlanta Braves, which will be no easy task.