Nick Castellanos, Phillies Electrify Fans in MLB Wild Card Game 1 Win vs. Marlins

Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

Nick Castellanos wants that ring, and he made sure everyone at Citizens Bank Park knew it as he led the Philadelphia Phillies to a 4-1 win over the Miami Marlins in Game 1 of the National League Wild Card on Tuesday night.

Castellanos went 2-for-4 at the plate and drove in Bryce Harper in the bottom of the eighth inning to put the Phillies up 4-1 and put the game out of reach for the Marlins heading into the top of the ninth.

Every Phillies player had a hit in Tuesday's series opener. In addition to Castellanos, Alec Bohm, Bryson Stott and Cristian Pache each drove in runs to help give Philadelphia the 1-0 series lead.

That said, it was still Castellanos who thrilled fans with his late-game heroics to help put the Phillies over the top: