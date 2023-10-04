Mariners' Jerry DiPoto: We're Doing Fans 'a Favor' with Plan to Win 87 Games a Year

Steph Chambers/Getty Images

The Seattle Mariners won 88 games this season and missed the playoffs, but they at least prevailed in 54 percent of their contests.

And that is apparently the goal.

President of baseball operations Jerry DiPoto told reporters the front office's plan is to build a consistent roster that wins 54 percent of its games a season over the course of a decade. While it isn't flashy, he believes such a plan keeps the team competitive in the immediate future and sets it up for long-term success as opposed to a team that goes all-in on one push for a title.

"We're actually doing the fanbase a favor in asking for their patience to win the World Series while we continue to build a sustainably good roster," he said.

There is something to be said about focusing on longevity and consistency, especially in a sport where anything can happen in a short playoff series. Just getting into the postseason gives a team a realistic chance at a World Series crown with the right break or two, and reaching that level every year increases the opportunity at some good fortune.

However, the Mariners have never won a World Series and have been to the playoffs just one time since the 2001 campaign.

That was last year when they were swept by the Houston Astros in the American League Division Series.

Things seem to be trending in the right direction for Seattle with 90 wins in back-to-back seasons in 2021 and 2022 and 88 wins in 2023, but the postseason success hasn't come. It would be understandable if the fanbase is growing impatient, and DiPoto's comments might not sit well with those who are frustrated with the lack of championships.

There is plenty of young talent in place, including Julio Rodríguez, so the future is still somewhat bright for the organization. Playing in the American League West doesn't make things easier, but there is reason for optimism.