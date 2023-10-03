WWE NXT Results: Winners, Live Grades, Reaction and Highlights After No Mercy

0 of 1

Credit: WWE.com.

No Mercy was an important night for WWE NXT, crowning new champions and bringing heated rivalries to a close. The October 3 edition of the gold brand would deal with the aftermath.



Trick Williams would face a motivated "Dirty" Dominik Mysterio, needing to regain his North American Championship due to an ultimatum given to him by Rhea Ripley. Was Trick ready for the role of fighting champion?



Becky Lynch would appear to address the bevvy of interesting challengers left for her in NXT after defending the NXT Women's Championship against Tiffany Stratton. Who would step up?



Ilja Dragunov was certain to appear following his impressive NXT Championship victory. The former champion Carmelo Hayes would not be far behind.



The 2023 Women's Breakout Tournament would commence, featuring Lola Vice, Kelani Jordan and Jakara Jackson. Who would breakout and earn a future title opportunity?



Butch and Tyler Bate would work together once again to make Gallus pay after the group cost The Bruiserweight the Heritage Cup. Was British Strong Style coming back together?

