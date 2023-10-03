Washington's Michael Penix Jr., Rome Odunze Become Adidas' 1st CFB NIL Athletes

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Adidas has signed Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr. and wide receiver Rome Odunze to endorsement deals, marking the first time the brand has inked agreements with college football players.

Penix and Odunze star for the nation's No. 7 team, which is 5-0 after averaging 46.0 points per game.

Penix has accounted for 16 touchdowns and 1,999 passing yards. Odunze is the team's leading receiver with 32 catches, 608 yards and four scores.

The ringleaders of Washington's explosive offense could very well pace the Huskies to its first College Football Playoff appearance since 2016. And in a year where there doesn't seem to be one massive championship favorite standing out above the rest, it's not impossible to see Washington joining the national title discussion.

Therefore, signing Penix and Odunze could be a massive win for Adidas after Washington's fantastic start.

Getting to the finish line this campaign won't be easy for Washington, starting with a huge game against No. 8 Oregon on Oct. 14. The Huskies also have four games against Top 20 teams to end the regular season.

But Penix is looking like a potential Heisman Trophy winner thus far and could lead the way to the promised land. Odunze should help the Huskies get there as he looks on his way to eclipsing well over 1,000 yards receiving.