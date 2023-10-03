X

    Alabama's Nick Saban Tops List of 2023's Highest-Paid CFB Coaches at $11.4M

    Doric SamOctober 3, 2023

    TUSCALOOSA, ALABAMA - SEPTEMBER 09: Head coach Nick Saban of the Alabama Crimson Tide reacts prior to a game against the Texas Longhorns at Bryant-Denny Stadium on September 09, 2023 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
    Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

    College football head coaches are receiving higher salaries than ever before, but only one of them reigns supreme.

    Per Tom Schad and Steve Berkowitz of USA Today, this year's annual review of coaches compensation revealed that Alabama's Nick Saban is the highest-paid head coach in college football this year with a salary of $11.4 million.

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

