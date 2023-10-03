Alabama's Nick Saban Tops List of 2023's Highest-Paid CFB Coaches at $11.4M

Alabama's Nick Saban Tops List of 2023's Highest-Paid CFB Coaches at $11.4MOctober 3, 2023
Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images
College football head coaches are receiving higher salaries than ever before, but only one of them reigns supreme.
Per Tom Schad and Steve Berkowitz of USA Today, this year's annual review of coaches compensation revealed that Alabama's Nick Saban is the highest-paid head coach in college football this year with a salary of $11.4 million.
