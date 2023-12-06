MLB Rumors: Craig Kimbrel, Orioles Near Contract in Free Agency After Phillies Stint

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Craig Kimbrel is on the verge of joining the Baltimore Orioles.

Per The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal, the nine-time All-Star is close to a deal with the reigning American League East champs.

Joel Sherman of the New York Post reported on Tuesday night that talks between Kimbrel's camp and the Orioles were picking up steam.

Baltimore needed to come out of this offseason with at least one late-inning reliever. Félix Bautista, an All-Star last season, will likely miss all of next season after undergoing Tommy John surgery on Oct. 9.

Kimbrel doesn't necessarily have to be the Orioles closer if they want to test out Yennier Cano, who had a 2.11 ERA in 72 appearances last season, in the ninth-inning role. But they needed to replace the 61 innings Bautista gave them in 2023.

The Orioles will be the fifth different team Kimbrel has played for since the start of 2021. He spent 2023 with the Philadelphia Phillies after signing a one-year deal worth $10 million as a free agent.

Prior to joining the Phillies, Kimbrel split time in 2021 between the Chicago Cubs and Chicago White Sox. He was a member of the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2022.

Last season in Philadelphia was something a rebound year for Kimbrel. He was named to the NL All-Star team, finishing with a 3.26 ERA, 23 saves and 94 strikeouts in 69.0 innings pitched.

There was some uncertainty about Kimbrel's future as a closer coming off a rough 2022 with the Dodgers. He had a 3.75 ERA (4.21 after the All-Star break) and was demoted from being the closer late in the season before being left off the National League Division Series roster.

Despite his improved performance with the Phillies, Kimbrel still had some hiccups along the way that will be worth keeping an eye on going forward. He allowed a career-high 10 home runs and had the second-highest home-run rate of his career (1.3 per nine innings).

Going into his age-36 season, Kimbrel is no longer the sure thing in the ninth inning that he was at his very best with the Atlanta Braves and Boston Red Sox. But he's learned to pitch effectively at this stage of his career in a role that's extremely valuable.