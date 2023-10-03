MLB Playoff Picture 2023: Hot Takes and Top Storylines for October 3 Schedule

MLB Playoff Picture 2023: Hot Takes and Top Storylines for October 3 ScheduleOctober 3, 2023
Eight teams kick off their postseasons runs on Tuesday in the wild-card round.
A year ago, the Philadelphia Phillies used a wild-card series victory to propel them to a World Series run.
The Phillies are back in the National League wild-card round in 2023. They host the Miami Marlins at Citizens Bank Park.
The other NL series starts with a significant mismatch on the mound between the Arizona Diamondbacks and the Milwaukee Brewers.
Pitching could dominate both of the American League series. The Toronto Blue Jays, Minnesota Twins, Texas Rangers and Tampa Bay Rays will all send their best arms to the hill in Game 1.
October 3 Postseason Schedule
Game 1: Texas at Tampa Bay (3 p.m. ET, ABC)
Game 1: Toronto at Minnesota (4:30 p.m. ET, ESPN)
Game 1: Arizona at Milwaukee (7 p.m. ET, ESPN2)
Game 1: Miami at Philadelphia (8 p.m. ET, ESPN)
Brewers Must Take Advantage of Pitching Edge
Milwaukee faces the most pressure to win of the four home teams on Tuesday because of its pitching situation.
Corbin Burnes holds a clear edge in the matchup against Arizona's Brandon Pfaadt.
Burnes is expected to dominant Arizona's bats and set up Freddy Peralta to close out the series in Game 2.
That strategy carries more importance after news broke on Monday that Brandon Woodruff was ruled out for the series with a shoulder injury.
Milwaukee has arguably the best one-two punch in the postseason, and if Burnes and Peralta deliver quality starts, the top arms in the Brewers bullpen can shut down the D-Backs in the final three innings.
Arizona was forced to throw Pfaadt in Game 1 because Zac Gallen and Merrill Kelly had to start Friday and Saturday as the team chased a playoff berth.
Pfaadt allowed three or more earned runs in four of his last six starts, and he could feel the pressure that comes with his first postseason start.
Milwaukee needs to jump on Pfaadt early and allow Burnes to settle into a rhythm so that it is in the ideal spot to clinch in Game 2.
Phillies Looking to Replicate 2022 Postseason Run
The Phillies benefited from two wins in the wild-card round last year to make a surge to the World Series.
Philadelphia is at home this year and it is expected to get off to a better offensive start.
A year ago, the Phillies exploded for six runs in the ninth inning of Game 1 versus the St. Louis Cardinals to generate their postseason momentum.
The Phillies know they will once again get a strong showing from Zack Wheeler in Game 1. Wheeler threw 6.1 scoreless innings in the 2022 postseason opener.
Wheeler needs to be at his best in case Jesus Luzardo produces a masterpiece on the mound for Miami.
Luzardo is 3-0 in five career starts against the Phillies and most of the Philadelphia sluggers do not have good numbers against the left-handed pitcher.
All it could take is one or two big hits from the Phillies hitters, which is something Bryce Harper, Kyle Schwarber and Co. proved they could numerous times last postseason.
Toronto in Search of Better Wild Card Result
The Blue Jays stumbled at home against the Seattle Mariners in last year's wild-card round.
Toronto was let down by its pitching, as it allowed three innings of three or more runs in the series.
The Blue Jays can start to reverse their result from last year behind Kevin Gausman in what could be a pitcher's duel against Pablo Lopez.
Gausman could dominate against a Twins lineup that led the majors in strikeouts and is dealing with a few injuries at the moment.
Toronto possesses the healthier lineup at the start of the series, but its bats have been inconsistent throughout the season, and it may struggle against Pablo Lopez.
The Lopez-Gausman battle should produce a low-scoring game, and if the game comes down to the bullpen, Toronto can be trusted more.
The Blue Jays have a 3.68 bullpen ERA compared to Minnesota's 3.95 bullpen ERA. The visitors could have some extra pop out of the bullpen, too, since that was the unit that struggled in the back end of the Seattle series last year.
Pitching Could Quiet Rangers, Rays Bats
The Rangers and Rays have two of the best lineups among the 12 postseason teams, but they could be silenced in Tuesday's Game 1.
Tyler Glasnow carries a wealth of postseason experience, and he is coming off one of his sharpest outings of the season. He struck out nine batters in five innings against the Boston Red Sox last week.
Glasnow does not have the best overall playoff numbers. He has a 5.75 postseason ERA, but he did pitch five scoreless innings against the Cleveland Guardians in the wild-card round last year.
When Glasnow is at his best, he can shut down the best of lineups. He may need to throw five or six scoreless frames to compete with Jordan Montgomery.
Texas' Game 1 starter allowed two earned runs in his last 27 innings. He conceded more than three earned runs twice in his 11 starts with the Rangers.
Montgomery is not a flashy strikeout pitcher, but he is a reliable arm who can get an abundance of outs. That is exactly what Texas needs to match Glasnow.
Both starters have the potential to slow down the opposing bats, which means we may have to wait until Game 2 to see the hitters come alive inside Tropicana Field.