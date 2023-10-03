MLB Playoff Picture 2023: Hot Takes and Top Storylines for October 3 Schedule

2 of 5

Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

Milwaukee faces the most pressure to win of the four home teams on Tuesday because of its pitching situation.

Corbin Burnes holds a clear edge in the matchup against Arizona's Brandon Pfaadt.

Burnes is expected to dominant Arizona's bats and set up Freddy Peralta to close out the series in Game 2.

That strategy carries more importance after news broke on Monday that Brandon Woodruff was ruled out for the series with a shoulder injury.

Milwaukee has arguably the best one-two punch in the postseason, and if Burnes and Peralta deliver quality starts, the top arms in the Brewers bullpen can shut down the D-Backs in the final three innings.

Arizona was forced to throw Pfaadt in Game 1 because Zac Gallen and Merrill Kelly had to start Friday and Saturday as the team chased a playoff berth.

Pfaadt allowed three or more earned runs in four of his last six starts, and he could feel the pressure that comes with his first postseason start.