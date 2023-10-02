Yankees Rumors: Aaron Boone Expected to Return as Manager After Missing MLB Playoffs

Sarah Stier/Getty Images

It appears that the New York Yankees will be running it back in 2024 with Aaron Boone as manager.

Andy Martino of SNY reported that the Yankees front office will be meeting in Tampa Bay Wednesday to discuss the "disastrous" 2023 season and that they are expected to retain Boone as manager.

Boone has been the team's manager since 2018 and has one season remaining on his contract.

"Per league sources, Boone is expected back with the Yankees next season," Martino wrote. "It is unclear exactly when or how the Yankees will finalize or announce that. Technically, no action needs to be taken, as Boone is under contract for next season. At this point, the only way Boone's fate could change is if those Tampa meetings somehow go so sideways that they end in a surprise firing. No one expects that to happen."

New York went 82-80 in 2023, finishing fourth in the AL East and seven games outside of the final Wild Card spot. This was the first time in Boone's tenure that the team missed the postseason.

Still, making the postseason is the expectation in the Bronx, and the Yankees' high payroll heading into the season only accentuates the frustration with the team. While Boone has overall been successful in the regular season, with a 509-361 record, the lack of true postseason success has plagued his tenure.

However, he received support from captain Aaron Judge, which Martino reported likely is a big reason the team decided to retain him.