NL Wild Card Series 2023: Marlins vs. Phillies Storylines and Preview

NL Wild Card Series 2023: Marlins vs. Phillies Storylines and PreviewOctober 2, 2023
The Philadelphia Phillies seem poised to replicate their run from the wild-card round to the World Series from a year ago.
The Phillies know exactly how to navigate the National League wild-card round and they face a familiar foe in the Miami Marlins.
Philadelphia carries a ton of postseason roster across its roster from Kyle Schwarber, Trea Turner and Bryce Harper at the plate to Aaron Nola and Zack Wheeler on the mound.
The reigning NL champion has a perfect path lined up for a NLDS rematch with the Atlanta Braves.
Miami will try to interrupt Philadelphia's momentum with Jesus Luzardo in Tuesday's Game 1.
A Game 1 victory means the most to the Marlins of any visiting team in the wild-card round because of the edge the Phillies would have in the next two games.
Phillies Should Benefit from 2022 World Series Run
The Phillies know how to approach the wild-card round from their winning experience on the road last season.
They used strong pitching performances from Wheeler and Nola and a ninth-inning rally in Game 1 to sweep the St. Louis Cardinals and create the wave of momentum that carried them into the World Series.
Philadelphia gets to play at home this time around and it comes into the postseason with an 8-3 record in its last 11 games.
Wheeler and Nola will once again be tasked with turning in quality starts, and they could receive more run support from a lineup laden with postseason experience.
Schwarber and Turner won World Series titles with their former teams and Harper was the star of last season's postseason run.
The middle of the Phillies is deeper thanks to the development of Bryson Stott and Alec Bohm. J.T. Realmuto and Nick Castellanos provide veteran presences at the back end of the order.
Philadelphia should see Miami as a stepping stone to its lofty postseason goals, but one thing could throw it out of its rhythm.
Jesus Luzardo Must Shine in Game 1
Miami needs its ace to produce a magnificent outing to have a chance of stealing Game 1 and putting the home side under pressure.
Luzardo enters Game 1 with a 3-0 career record and a 3.26 ERA against the Phillies.
The left-handed hurler only allowed five earned runs in his two meetings with the Marlins' NL East rival in the regular season.
A Game 1 win powered by Luzardo would take a ton of pressure off the Marlins, who could reach a more level pitching matchup in Game 3. Nola holds the edge over Braxton Garrett in Game 2, and if the Phillies win Game 1, the Marlins could have trouble dealing with Nola.
The Marlins would prefer a low-scoring Game 1 powered by their ace because their offense is not at full strength. Luis Arraez is dealing with an ankle injury and did not start a game in the last week.
Miami can win a low-scoring affair with one or two big extra-base hits from Jorge Soler, Jake Burger or Josh Bell.
The Marlins are not equipped to go home run-for-home run with Schwarber, Harper and Co., especially if they have to do so against Wheeler and Nola.