NL Wild Card Series 2023: Marlins vs. Phillies Storylines and Preview

Rich Schultz/Getty Images

The Phillies know how to approach the wild-card round from their winning experience on the road last season.

They used strong pitching performances from Wheeler and Nola and a ninth-inning rally in Game 1 to sweep the St. Louis Cardinals and create the wave of momentum that carried them into the World Series.

Philadelphia gets to play at home this time around and it comes into the postseason with an 8-3 record in its last 11 games.

Wheeler and Nola will once again be tasked with turning in quality starts, and they could receive more run support from a lineup laden with postseason experience.

Schwarber and Turner won World Series titles with their former teams and Harper was the star of last season's postseason run.

The middle of the Phillies is deeper thanks to the development of Bryson Stott and Alec Bohm. J.T. Realmuto and Nick Castellanos provide veteran presences at the back end of the order.