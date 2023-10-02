NL Wild Card Series 2023: Diamondbacks vs. Brewers Storylines and Preview

1 of 2

Rich Storry/Getty Images

The best pitching staff in baseball contains three quality starters in Corbin Burnes, Freddy Peralta and Brandon Woodruff.

Burnes and Peralta both eclipsed the 200-strikeout mark, while Woodruff has turned in some solid appearances since returning from a stint on the injured list.

Milwaukee's relentlessness on the mound continues with the bullpen, which is led by Devin Williams.

Williams produced a 1.53 ERA in 61 games and struck out 87 batters in 58.2 innings.

Milwaukee's best path to victory is to have its starter go six or seven innings, turn the ball over to the setup men and then have Williams close out the game in the ninth.

That formula can be perfected against an Arizona offense that scored three runs over its last four games, all of which were losses.