AL Wild Card Series 2023: Rangers vs. Rays Storylines and Preview

Most of the statistics are pointing to a high-scoring series inside Tropicana Field.

Glasnow is the only dominant starter expected to toe the rubber in the best-of-three set, but he showed some flaws in September. He conceded four or more earned runs in three of his last four starts.

Texas was the only team who had two players finish in the top 10 in the AL in batting average. Seager and Marcus Semien could set the tone for the series by reaching base early against Glasnow.

The Rangers excel at hitting the long ball. Seager, Semien, Adolis Garcia and Josh Jung all hit over 20 home runs. Mitch Garver and Jonah Heim can change games with home-run swings from the bottom of their order.

Diaz was one of six Rays to eclipse the 20-home run mark in the regular season. They have comparable power at the bottom of the lineup, led by Jose Siri.

The Rays are without Brandon Lowe and Luke Raley, so their power from the left side of the plate will drop off, but that can be made up for by Randy Arozarena.