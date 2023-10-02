AL Wild Card Series 2023: Blue Jays vs. Twins Storylines and Preview

1 of 3

Mark Blinch/Getty Images

Toronto and Minnesota each rank in the top six in team ERA.

The Blue Jays carry the slightly better mark in fourth place with a 3.78 team ERA. The Twins possess a sixth-best 3.89 team ERA.

The two pitching staffs rank first and second in strikeouts, and that could be the biggest thing that stands out compared to the other three wild-card series.

The Gausman-led Toronto staff could take advantage of Minnesota's league-leading strikeout rate on offense, while Lopez and the Twins could force the Blue Jays into plenty of whiffs.

All of the statistics suggest the Blue Jays and Twins will struggle for runs in every inning of the series, which will likely begin with Gausman and Lopez on the mound.

All three games of the series, if it goes that far, could be decided by one swing, which will make every at-bat more tense than a usual postseason series.