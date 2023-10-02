Adam Copeland's AEW Debut, Why WWE Must Ace Jade Cargill Booking, More Quick Takes

4 of 5

Adam Cole revealed last week that his ankle injury will keep him out of action indefinitely, and the timing couldn't be worse.

He and MJF have been the highlight of AEW programming these past four months and still had so much story left to tell as Ring of Honor world tag team champions.

That isn't to say their angle is entirely dead in the water, but the potential severity of Cole's injury could make it almost impossible for it to be on hold until he's ready to return.

MJF has been AEW world champion for nearly one year already. If the ultimate plan was for Cole to betray his friend and beat him for the belt in an All In rematch, AEW may have to change course and start looking for someone else to dethrone The Salt of the Earth instead.

Once Cole undergoes surgery, there's a chance he can continue to appear regularly on TV in a non-physical role, which has been a big part of their act anyway. The key will be keeping things interesting and moving the storyline along without it losing its luster.