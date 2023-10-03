Ranking Top 25 Quarterbacks in College Football After Week 5

5 of 10

Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images

10. Sam Hartman, Notre Dame (Previous Rank: 4)

Week 5: 15-of-30, 222 yards, 0 TD, 0 INT; 23 rush yards

Season: 96-of-145, 1,458 yards, 14 TD, 0 INT; 14 rush yards, 2 TD

After piling up 13 touchdowns through the first four games of the season, Hartman has thrown for just 397 yards and one touchdown the last two weeks with a narrow loss to Ohio State and an equally nail-biting victory over Duke. Those first four games were against teams with nine combined wins on the year, so he still has something to prove against quality competition.

9. Brady Cook, Missouri (Previous Rank: 13)

Week 5: 33-of-41, 395 yards, 4 TD, 0 INT; 6 rush yards

Season: 105-of-141, 1,468 yards, 11 TD, 0 INT; 37 rush yards, 3 TD

Cook is trending up in a big way following big performances in quality wins against Memphis (341 yards, 2 TD) and Vanderbilt (394 yards, 4 TD), and he has yet to throw an interception in 1414 pass attempts. The Missouri Tigers are 5-0 and up to No. 21 in the latest AP poll after being picked to finish sixth in the SEC East in the conference's preseason poll.

8. Jaxson Dart, Ole Miss (Previous Rank: 21)



Week 5: 26-of-39, 389 yards, 4 TD, 0 INT; 50 rush yards, 1 TD

Season: 91-of-142, 1,485 yards, 11 TD, 2 INT; 269 rush yards, 4 TD

Dart had one of the best individual performances of the week while leading Ole Miss to a 55-49 shootout victory over LSU, and the Rebels suddenly look like legitimate contenders in the SEC West. The USC transfer has done a much better job taking care of the football this year after throwing for 2,974 yards with 20 touchdowns and 11 interceptions a year ago.

7. Shedeur Sanders, Colorado (Previous Rank: 8)

Week 5: 30-of-45, 371 yards, 4 TD, 1 INT; 50 rush yards, 1 TD

Season: 160-of-214, 1,781 yards, 15 TD, 2 INT; -43 rush yards, 2 TD

After a tough game against a stout Oregon defense, Sanders bounced back with his fourth 300-yard passing game of the season in a 48-41 loss to USC. His 1,781 passing yards rank second among FBS quarterbacks, and even with back-to-back losses, he is still easily having a top-10 season at the position.

6. Cameron Ward, Washington State (Previous Rank: 3)

Week 5: Bye

Season: 105-of-141, 1,389 yards, 13 TD, 0 INT; 109 rush yards, 3 TD