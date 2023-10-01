X

MLB

NEWSSCORESTEAMSRUMORSHIGHLIGHTSFANTASYDRAFT

    NL Wild Card 2023: Marlins vs. Phillies Hot Takes from MLB Twitter

    Julia StumbaughOctober 1, 2023

    PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - SEPTEMBER 10: Yuli Gurriel #10 of the Miami Marlins slides in to score on a single by Nick Fortes (not in the picture) #4 as catcher J.T. Realmuto (L) #10 of the Philadelphia Phillies waits for the ball in the seventh inning at Citizens Bank Park on September 10, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Marlins defeated the Phillies 5-4. (Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images)
    Rich Schultz/Getty Images

    The Philadelphia Phillies are set for a tricky path to the 2023 divisional round.

    It came down to either the Arizona Diamondbacks or the Miami Marlins as a NL Wild Card opponent— and the Phillies drew the Marlins with a Diamondbacks loss Sunday, setting Philadelphia up for a battle against one of the best pitching squads in baseball.

    This is the first time in MLB history the Marlins and Phillies are facing one another in a postseason series, and fans are excited to see the high-scoring Phillies match up against a team with the third-lowest ERA in the league.

    That matchup might necessitate some lineup changes, especially given that the Marlins' rotation favors southpaws. Some fans speculated that Brandon Marsh's three-run home run Sunday against left-handed New York Mets pitcher Matt Strahm might have earned the outfielder a spot in the Game 1 lineup.

    Tom Dougherty @todougherty

    Considering the Phillies are going to face the lefty-heavy Marlins, that homer off a lefty by Marsh is something to consider.

    Sports Gumbo @SportsGumbo18

    If we do end up facing a lefty game 1 on Tuesday, the lineup could be quite interesting. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Phillies?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Phillies</a>

    Jake @PhilliesJake

    Marsh HR vs a lefty 👀 does that get him a start vs LHP

    Mike Gill @MikeGillShow

    Lefty Braxton Garrett will pitch Game 2 • He was 1-0 with a 5.20 ERA in 2 starts in 2023 vs <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Phillies?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Phillies</a>.<br><br>Will Phillies sit Marsh in these games vs LHP? <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/RingTheBell?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#RingTheBell</a> <a href="https://t.co/RSfhFzZ2yH">https://t.co/RSfhFzZ2yH</a>

    The Marlins won the regular-season series against the Phillies, 7-6. Miami also boasted a perfect 4-0 record in games started by lefties Jesus Luzardo and Braxton Garrett, the starters slated for Games 1 and 2, per NBC Sports Philadelphia's Corey Seidman.

    Off the Rails Podcast @OfftheRailsPod2

    I won't lie…I HATE this Marlins match up for the Phillies

    RJ Kraft @kraftdaddy85

    The Marlins are not the opponent I wanted in the wild card round. They are scrappy, the Phillies had trouble with them late in games and they have a ton of lefties to throw at Schwarber and Harper. Going to be a tough series.

    NL Wild Card 2023: Marlins vs. Phillies Hot Takes from MLB Twitter
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon
    Joseph Dillon @Jmdillon78

    So the Phillies pulled the Marlins of all teams. Won't be fun.

    bryce harper stan account @tnol_

    i genuinely hate drawing the marlins in the playoffs. they always play the phillies so well. or more like the phillies always play them like shit. i'm not worried, but i still don't like it

    Jake @PhilliesJake

    Dbacks lefty pitchers: Ryne Nelson, Joe Mantiply<br><br>Marlins lefty pitchers: Jesus Luzardo, Braxton Garrett, AJ Puk, Steven Okert, Andrew Nardi, Matt Moore, Tanner Scott<br><br>Pretty obvious who the better matchup for this team is

    Mez @Mighty1ne

    Marlins Phillies series will be chaos

    Phils35 @govern35

    I think we beat the Marlins. But I'd much rather play the Dbacks. Gallen and Kelly coming off short days rest, really struggling offensively coming into the playoffs as well. Marlins know they have the Phillies number and have nothing to lose.

    👑 Katrina @Team_Trin

    Oh baby if you thought that was stressful, the Phillies play the Marlins in the wild card this week 🥲 Send a 12 pack.

    The Phillies and Marlins begin Game 1 of a best-of-three series Tuesday. Game time is yet to be announced.