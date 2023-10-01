NL Wild Card 2023: Marlins vs. Phillies Hot Takes from MLB Twitter

Rich Schultz/Getty Images

The Philadelphia Phillies are set for a tricky path to the 2023 divisional round.

It came down to either the Arizona Diamondbacks or the Miami Marlins as a NL Wild Card opponent— and the Phillies drew the Marlins with a Diamondbacks loss Sunday, setting Philadelphia up for a battle against one of the best pitching squads in baseball.

This is the first time in MLB history the Marlins and Phillies are facing one another in a postseason series, and fans are excited to see the high-scoring Phillies match up against a team with the third-lowest ERA in the league.

That matchup might necessitate some lineup changes, especially given that the Marlins' rotation favors southpaws. Some fans speculated that Brandon Marsh's three-run home run Sunday against left-handed New York Mets pitcher Matt Strahm might have earned the outfielder a spot in the Game 1 lineup.

The Marlins won the regular-season series against the Phillies, 7-6. Miami also boasted a perfect 4-0 record in games started by lefties Jesus Luzardo and Braxton Garrett, the starters slated for Games 1 and 2, per NBC Sports Philadelphia's Corey Seidman.