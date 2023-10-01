NL Wild Card 2023: Marlins vs. Phillies Hot Takes from MLB Twitter

NL Wild Card 2023: Marlins vs. Phillies Hot Takes from MLB TwitterOctober 1, 2023
The Philadelphia Phillies are set for a tricky path to the 2023 divisional round.
It came down to either the Arizona Diamondbacks or the Miami Marlins as a NL Wild Card opponent— and the Phillies drew the Marlins with a Diamondbacks loss Sunday, setting Philadelphia up for a battle against one of the best pitching squads in baseball.
This is the first time in MLB history the Marlins and Phillies are facing one another in a postseason series, and fans are excited to see the high-scoring Phillies match up against a team with the third-lowest ERA in the league.
That matchup might necessitate some lineup changes, especially given that the Marlins' rotation favors southpaws. Some fans speculated that Brandon Marsh's three-run home run Sunday against left-handed New York Mets pitcher Matt Strahm might have earned the outfielder a spot in the Game 1 lineup.
Mike Gill @MikeGillShow
Lefty Braxton Garrett will pitch Game 2 • He was 1-0 with a 5.20 ERA in 2 starts in 2023 vs <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Phillies?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Phillies</a>.<br><br>Will Phillies sit Marsh in these games vs LHP? <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/RingTheBell?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#RingTheBell</a> <a href="https://t.co/RSfhFzZ2yH">https://t.co/RSfhFzZ2yH</a>
The Marlins won the regular-season series against the Phillies, 7-6. Miami also boasted a perfect 4-0 record in games started by lefties Jesus Luzardo and Braxton Garrett, the starters slated for Games 1 and 2, per NBC Sports Philadelphia's Corey Seidman.
The Phillies and Marlins begin Game 1 of a best-of-three series Tuesday. Game time is yet to be announced.