MLB Playoffs 2023: Explaining Wild Card Format, Divisional Series and More

Joe Sargent/Getty Images

A three-game series has replaced the single-game format that was in effect from 2012-19 and returned for a hot second in 2021.

The third and fourth seeds from each league will host the Wild Card round games by way of their superior records. The three-game series will take place across consecutive days.



In the NL, the sixth-seeded Arizona Diamondbacks will travel to Milwaukee to face the NL Central champion Milwaukee Brewers while the defending NL champion Philadelphia Phillies host their division rivals Miami Marlins.

Over in the AL, the Toronto Blue Jays battled the AL Central Minnesota Twins while the Texas Rangers, fresh off of letting the AL West title slip from their grasp, will travel to Tampa to meet the Rays.

The first and second seeds in each league receive byes to the Divisional Series. This year, the dominant Atlanta Braves (with a league-best 104-58 record) and the perennial postseason attendees, the Los Angeles Dodgers (100-62), sit atop the National League while the feel-good story of the season, the Baltimore Orioles (101-61), and Houston Astros (90-72) top the American League.



Those four teams will benefit from a short break before battling the winners of the Wild Card series beginning Saturday, October 7.



The Orioles and Braves, as the top seeds in each league, will face the lowest remaining seed while the second seeded Astros and Dodgers will square off with the highest remaining seeds.



The winners of the two AL series will meet for the league championship. Ditto the NL series.

