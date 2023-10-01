X

MLB

NEWSSCORESTEAMSRUMORSHIGHLIGHTSFANTASYDRAFT

    NL Wild Card 2023: Diamondbacks vs. Brewers Hot Takes from MLB Twitter

    Erik BeastonOctober 1, 2023

    MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - SEPTEMBER 26: Milwaukee Brewers players celebrate after winning the National League Central Division at American Family Field on September 26, 2023 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images)
    John Fisher/Getty Images

    The Arizona Diamondbacks will meet the National League Central champion Milwaukee Brewers in the Wild Card Series having made the playoffs despite being swept by the Houston Astros, including an 8-1 loss Sunday.

    The lackluster play by the sixth seed over the finals days of the regular season had X (formerly Twitter) users buzzing.

    Boycott China @SquattingDoggg

    Meanwhile the Diamondbacks clinch the playoffs with four straight lopsided losses. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/winning?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#winning</a>

    Brooks @__brooksie

    <a href="https://twitter.com/diamondbacks?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@diamondbacks</a> deserve to be terminated from the playoffs if they lose 1 game due to their disrespectful attempt today

    One user even questioned if the current MLB playoff system is working if a team like the Diamondbacks makes the postseason given their inconsistent play and substandard conclusion to the season.

    Jeverett15 @jeverett15

    I have to wonder if anyone at MLB is questioning whether the current playoff format is delivering on expectations. Is there any value added by having the Marlins and the Diamondbacks in the NL Playoffs?

    Their three consecutive losses to the Astros, as well as two out of three losses by the Texas Rangers to the Seattle Mariners, essentially handed the defending world champions another AL West title, something one fan took exception to.

    Brad Hempel @BradHempel

    Maybe quit blaming the Diamondbacks and put a few runs up and win it like the playoff team you are. Just a thought. <a href="https://t.co/bEpqr8Fxv0">pic.twitter.com/bEpqr8Fxv0</a>

    Potential Cy Young winner, pitcher Zac Gallen looked toward the playoffs and not backward at the losses, rightly stating that wins and losses reset with the start of the playoffs.

    PHNX Diamondbacks @PHNX_Dbacks

    "Playoffs start at 0-0." <br><br>Zac Gallen believes in his team. <a href="https://t.co/cr4A0v5ZbO">pic.twitter.com/cr4A0v5ZbO</a>

    Gallen and Merrill Kelly are a hell of a one-two punch and as talented as any top-of-the-rotation duo in these playoffs, regardless of league. Rookie Corbin Carroll has proven to have the ability to put his team on his back and carry them to victory. They are more than capable of winning their first postseason series since 2017.

    NL Wild Card 2023: Diamondbacks vs. Brewers Hot Takes from MLB Twitter
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon

    If the Brewers look at the Diamondbacks as a team that is just lucky to be in the playoffs, they will find themselves upset in short order, in front of a rabid fan base at American Family Field that will be overjoyed to have the NL Central champs back in the postseason.

    Luckily, the Brew Crew has a core of players who have been in this position before and know what it takes to win, including Christian Yelich, Nelson Cruz, Willy Adames, and Mark Canha.

    Coach Henrigillis @CoachHGbaseball

    The part that seems to go under the radar is the playoff experience the <a href="https://twitter.com/Brewers?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Brewers</a> have built. Nobody is a pushover in the playoffs but I think this team has a chance to do some good work. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ThisIsMyCrew?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ThisIsMyCrew</a> <a href="https://t.co/nTexBscvqa">https://t.co/nTexBscvqa</a>

    Fueled by MVP Yelich, the Brewers last won a playoff series in 2018 but with the talent around the face of the franchise, the team has the opportunity to erase that recent history and advance to the divisional round.

    On the surface, the series lacks the dynamic star power that other series will provide but the pitching of the Diamondbacks, the potentially explosive offense of the Brewers, and two teams playing with house money considering early season expectations make this one of the most intriguing of the Wild Card round.