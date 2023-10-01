NL Wild Card 2023: Diamondbacks vs. Brewers Hot Takes from MLB Twitter

John Fisher/Getty Images

The Arizona Diamondbacks will meet the National League Central champion Milwaukee Brewers in the Wild Card Series having made the playoffs despite being swept by the Houston Astros, including an 8-1 loss Sunday.

The lackluster play by the sixth seed over the finals days of the regular season had X (formerly Twitter) users buzzing.

One user even questioned if the current MLB playoff system is working if a team like the Diamondbacks makes the postseason given their inconsistent play and substandard conclusion to the season.

Their three consecutive losses to the Astros, as well as two out of three losses by the Texas Rangers to the Seattle Mariners, essentially handed the defending world champions another AL West title, something one fan took exception to.

Potential Cy Young winner, pitcher Zac Gallen looked toward the playoffs and not backward at the losses, rightly stating that wins and losses reset with the start of the playoffs.

Gallen and Merrill Kelly are a hell of a one-two punch and as talented as any top-of-the-rotation duo in these playoffs, regardless of league. Rookie Corbin Carroll has proven to have the ability to put his team on his back and carry them to victory. They are more than capable of winning their first postseason series since 2017.

If the Brewers look at the Diamondbacks as a team that is just lucky to be in the playoffs, they will find themselves upset in short order, in front of a rabid fan base at American Family Field that will be overjoyed to have the NL Central champs back in the postseason.

Luckily, the Brew Crew has a core of players who have been in this position before and know what it takes to win, including Christian Yelich, Nelson Cruz, Willy Adames, and Mark Canha.

Fueled by MVP Yelich, the Brewers last won a playoff series in 2018 but with the talent around the face of the franchise, the team has the opportunity to erase that recent history and advance to the divisional round.