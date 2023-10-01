2023 MLB Free Agents: Top Rumors Before Regular-Season Ends

1 of 3

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

The Cincinnati Reds will not be picking up the $20 million option on Joey Votto's contract, per Bob Nightingale of USA Today.

"The Cincinnati Reds have no intention to pick up the $20 million option in Joey Votto's contract, but could still rework the contract. They still have to pay Votto a $7 million buyout on the contract," he reported.

In his 17th season with the Reds, Votto played in just 64 games and accumulated the lowest batting average (.203), on-base percentage (.315), and second-lost OPS (.750) of his Hall of Fame-worthy career.

That came as the team made a concentrated effort to get younger, with the arrival of Matt McLain and Elly De La Cruz, and the continued development of Jonathan India as a leader in the clubhouse.

An emotional standing ovation from Reds fans for Votto during the September 24 home game suggests the city of Cincinnati recognizes that it may very well have seen the end of the franchise player's tenure with the team.

The tears in his eyes essentially confirmed it.

With younger players Spencer Steer and Christian Encarnacion-Strand seeing more time at first base amid Votto's absence, the team is likely ready to shed the enormous contract of its most beloved player.