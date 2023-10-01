Chris Snow, Flames Assistant General Manager, Dies of ALS at Age 42

Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

The hockey community is mourning the death of Calgary Flames assistant general manager Chris Snow, who died Saturday after a four-year battle with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). He was 42.

The news comes after Snow's wife Kelsie posted Wednesday on X, formerly known as Twitter, that Chris became unresponsive and went into cardiac arrest on Tuesday. Doctors were able to restore his heart beat, but a brain scan revealed he had "suffered a catastrophic brain injury caused by a lack of oxygen."

Kelsie posted an update on Thursday stating that tests confirmed Snow would not wake up and that he would remain on life support while organ donation was arranged. Chris donated his kidneys, liver and lungs, helping save the lives of four people, Kelsie wrote Saturday.

NHL commissioner Gary Bettman said in a statement:

"The National Hockey League family is deeply saddened by the passing of Calgary Flames assistant general manager Chris Snow, a remarkable man whose courageous and relentless battle with ALS has been an inspiration to so many. An innovative student of our game with an expertise in data analysis, Chris supervised the creation and build-out of the Flames' analytics department and was influential in all facets of the club's hockey operations decision-making. First and foremost, however, he was a beloved husband to Kelsie, a devoted dad to Cohen and Willa, and a friend to everyone in hockey fortunate enough to have met him.

"The Snows' willingness to share the trials and triumphs of Chris' lengthy ALS journey has inspired so many and profoundly increased awareness of the need to find a cure for this debilitating disease. The NHL sends its most sincere condolences to the Snow family, the Calgary Flames organization and all who were touched by this special person."

Snow was diagnosed with ALS, "a progressive neurodegenerative disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord," in 2019 and was given one year to live. He had entered a clinical trial for an experimental gene therapy.

Snow continued his work for the Flames after the diagnosis.

"We will never replace a person like Chris," Flames general manager Craig Conroy said Saturday. "We simply pay tribute to him by moving forward with the same passion that he brought to his life each day."

Kelsie had chronicled her husband's condition over the years through social media and her personal blog, documenting the toll the disease took on her husband and family. She kept his journey in the public eye as a way to raise awareness for ALS.

Snow, a native of Melrose, Massachusetts, began his career as a sports reporter for the Boston Globe and Minneapolis Star-Tribune before entering the NHL as the director of hockey operations for the Minnesota Wild in 2006.

Snow joined the Flames organization in 2011 as director of hockey analysis and was promoted to assistant general manager in 2019.

Snow previously lost his father, two uncles and a cousin to ALS.