College Football 2023: B/R's Top 25 Rankings After Week 5

Kevin Langley/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

This is the final season that divisions will matter in the SEC, as the conference is eliminating divisions next season when Oklahoma and Texas bring the league's total to 16 teams.

Can Ole Miss take advantage of this final year under the current format to play its way into the SEC title game out of the West Division?

That might have seemed like a long shot when the season began considering No. 4 Alabama and No. 5 LSU both resided in that division, but the Crimson Tide have struggled to find consistency under center and the Tigers just fell to 3-2 with a loss on Saturday.

That loss just happened to come at the hands of Ole Miss in a 55-49 shootout.

Quarterback Jaxson Dart threw for 389 yards and four touchdowns and led an eight-play, 88-yard drive to deliver the decisive score with 39 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter. Meanwhile, Quinshon Judkins helped open up the passing game by pounding out 33 carries for 177 yards and a score on the ground.

Now, after playing Alabama and LSU in back-to-back weeks and walking away with a split, Ole Miss will have Arkansas at home, a bye week, Auburn on the road, Vanderbilt at home and Texas A&M at home over the next five weeks.