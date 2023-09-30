College Football 2023: Winners and Losers from Week 5

1 of 6

Logan Hannigan-Downs/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Washington State handed Oregon State its first loss of the season last weekend, but the Beavers took advantage of a big opportunity on Friday night in Corvallis.

Still without quarterback Cameron Rising, Utah had a nightmare day on offense. Nate Johnson and Bryson Barnes combined to complete just 13 of their 31 passes for 141 yards—a measly 4.5 per attempt—and the Utes gained only 88 yards on 29 non-sack rushes, too.

On the offensive side, Silas Bolden led OSU with 153 yards and two touchdowns on just eight touches.

Most importantly, the 21-7 victory kept the 19th-ranked Beavers squarely in the Pac-12 conversation.

Oregon State's next five games—at Cal, UCLA, at Arizona, at Colorado and Stanford—won't be easy, but they're all winnable. There's a definite path to OSU being a Pac-12 contender in the final two weeks.