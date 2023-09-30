College Football 2023: Winners and Losers from Week 5September 30, 2023
College Football 2023: Winners and Losers from Week 5
Week 5 almost provided us with the first enormous upset of the 2023 college football season.
Georgia, though, managed to stave off a challenge from Auburn and headline a relatively straightforward slate so far.
Earlier in the day, USC rode Caleb Williams to a road win at Colorado. Then, as UGA survived its trip to Auburn, Texas pulled away from Kansas to set up a dramatic showdown with Oklahoma next Saturday.
Thanks to a pair of ranked clashes on the evening docket, however, there may be plenty of drama to come. Ole Miss hosts LSU, and Duke welcomes Notre Dame to town.
This piece will be updated throughout Saturday's action.
Winner: Oregon State Handles Utah
Washington State handed Oregon State its first loss of the season last weekend, but the Beavers took advantage of a big opportunity on Friday night in Corvallis.
Still without quarterback Cameron Rising, Utah had a nightmare day on offense. Nate Johnson and Bryson Barnes combined to complete just 13 of their 31 passes for 141 yards—a measly 4.5 per attempt—and the Utes gained only 88 yards on 29 non-sack rushes, too.
On the offensive side, Silas Bolden led OSU with 153 yards and two touchdowns on just eight touches.
Most importantly, the 21-7 victory kept the 19th-ranked Beavers squarely in the Pac-12 conversation.
Oregon State's next five games—at Cal, UCLA, at Arizona, at Colorado and Stanford—won't be easy, but they're all winnable. There's a definite path to OSU being a Pac-12 contender in the final two weeks.
At that point, clashes with Washington and at Oregon could be incredibly difficult. But this discussion wouldn't be happening without the valuable win over Utah.
Loser: Florida's Run Defense
When I say the Gators had no answers for Ray Davis, I mean absolutely bit of that statement.
During the opening half alone, the Kentucky running back piled up 206 yards and two scores on the ground (and caught a nine-yard touchdown). Davis propelled the Wildcats to a 23-0 lead within about 21 minutes.
Not a banner day for Florida's defense, you know?
Davis finished UK's emphatic 33-14 victory with 280 yards and three touchdowns on the ground. Meanwhile, the Wildcats stonewalled the UF rushing attack, yielding just 96 yards on 26 non-sack attempts.
Including when UK ended its 31-game skid to Florida in 2018, the Wildcats have taken four of the last six matchups. Saturday's triumph also handed them a three-game winning streak in the series for the first time in 72 years.
Winner: Caleb Williams' Six-TD Day
Caleb Williams has some serious competition in the Heisman Trophy race, but he's not budging from front-runner status.
In each of USC's first four contests, he accounted for no less than 276 yards and four touchdowns. The impressive streak continued on Saturday in a 48-41 victory—one that wasn't quite as nerve-wracking as the score might suggest—over Colorado.
Williams threw for a season-high 403 yards and a career-best-tying six touchdowns to help USC improve to 5-0.
"That kid is a flat-out baller," Colorado coach Deion Sanders told reporters after the game.
Two more Pac-12 quarterbacks—Oregon's Bo Nix and Washington's Michael Penix Jr.—are among the main competitors to Williams for the Heisman. But his odds of becoming the second two-time winner of the prestigious award are as strong as ever.
Loser: Georgia Tech's Ugly Upset
Two years ago, Bowling Green pulled off an epic upset as a 31-point underdog at Minnesota. This unexpected win wasn't quite as dramatic, but it certainly stung Georgia Tech.
Entering the game, the Yellow Jackets held a 2-2 record after snagging an ACC victory over Wake Forest last week. On paper, Tech at least had a path—even if not a necessarily likely one—to six wins and bowl eligibility in Brent Key's debut season as the full-time coach.
That doesn't look possible anymore.
Bowling Green quickly fell behind 14-0 but controlled the rest of the game. The 21-point underdogs racked up 438 yards and two interceptions (plus two turnovers on downs) in a surprising 38-27 result.
Miami, North Carolina, Clemson and Georgia all remain on Georgia Tech's schedule. Short of a major upset or two in the Jackets' favor, a postseason trip won't be happening in 2023.
Winner: Red River Drama
When backup quarterback Jason Bean and Trevor Wilson connected for a 58-yard score in the third quarter, Kansas officially began to spark bad memories for Texas fans.
The demons of 2021 soon vanished, though.
After missing a field goal, the Longhorns recovered a KU fumble that sparked a blowout. Led by breakout back Jonathon Brooks, Texas found the end zone on three consecutive drives to turn a six-point game into a 40-14 rout. Brooks scampered for 218 yards and two scores on the day.
That means, for the first time in 12 years, Oklahoma and Texas will both enter the Red River matchup as undefeated teams if OU defeats Iowa State as expected on Saturday.
Get your popcorn—and Corny Dogs, funnel cakes and turkey legs—ready for the battle at the State Fair of Texas next weekend.
Loser: Auburn's Coverage on Brock Bowers
You might want to cover that guy, Auburn.
Unfortunately for the Tigers, they apparently didn't have my genius advice in the fourth quarter on Saturday. Auburn had a real opportunity to stun the nation's top-ranked team, but Georgia leaned on its two-time All-American tight end with great success.
Brock Bowers finished the 27-20 win with eight catches for 157 yards and one touchdown with several clutch grabs.
In the third quarter, he reeled in a 29-yard pass to set up UGA's game-tying touchdown. Bowers made catches of 37 and 28 yards on the next drive to help the Dawgs take a 20-17 lead. Then, he capped the outstanding day with a 16-yard reception on 3rd-and-12 and a 40-yard touchdown to propel Georgia to its nerve-wracking victory.
Auburn deserves a golf clap for a solid performance, but the inability to contain Bowers cost the Tigers immensely.