Caleb Williams, USC vs. Shedeur Sanders, Colorado to Be Scouted by 21 NFL Teams

When the No. 8 USC Trojans and reigning Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Caleb Williams clash with quarterback Shedeur Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes in Boulder, Colorado, on Saturday, most NFL teams will be well represented.

According to ESPN's Pete Thamel, 30 scouts from 21 different teams will be in attendance at Folsom Field.

Thamel noted that in addition to Williams being the favorite to go No. 1 overall in the 2024 NFL draft, scouts are "intrigued" with Sanders' hot start to the season.

