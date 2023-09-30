MLB Playoffs 2023: Updated Playoff Picture and World Series Predictions

1 of 3

Zac BonDurant/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Division Leaders

Baltimore (100-60)

Texas (89-71)

Minnesota (86-74)

Wild-Card Race

Tampa Bay (97-63)

Toronto (89-71)

Houston (88-72)

Seattle (87-73)

Three AL West teams and Toronto are still fighting for the final playoff berths in the AL.

The Mariners beat the Rangers inside T-Mobile Park on Friday to move the three AL West contenders within two games of each other.

Houston defeated Zac Gallen and Arizona to keep its slender lead over Seattle.

Toronto's bats came alive against the Rays on Friday, and that could keep it ahead of Houston and Seattle for two more days.

The Blue Jays have the easiest matchup on paper because the Rays are locked into the postseason and are saving their top arms for the wild-card round, where they could face the Blue Jays.

Toronto must keep winning because it would be on the wrong end of a four-way tie with three AL West teams. The Blue Jays are also eliminated if the Astros win the division and they finish on the same record as the Mariners and Rangers.

Seattle is in the most desperate situation entering Saturday. It needs two wins over Texas to draw level with at least the Rangers on record.

Houston's final two games against Arizona will be hotly contested since the Diamondbacks have not clinched a wild-card spot in the NL yet.

The number of clinched AL playoff spots can grow on Saturday. Toronto is in with a win over Tampa Bay.