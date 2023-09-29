Marcus Foligno, Wild Agree to 4-Year, $16M Contract Extension Ahead of 2023-24 Season

Bailey Hillesheim/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Marcus Foligno is set to become the eighth player in NHL history to spend 10 seasons with the Minnesota Wild.

The right winger signed a four-year, $16-million contract extension that runs through the 2027-28 season, the team announced Friday.

The extension includes a full no-move clause for the 2024-25 and 2025-26 seasons, per CapFriendly.

Foligno, who turned 32 in August, was also granted a 15-team no-trade list on the final two years of the extension.

The news of his extension continued a day of contract news for the Wild. The team announced earlier on Friday a two-year, $8.25 million extension for first-line right winger Mats Zuccarello.

Foligno, who spent his first six NHL seasons with the Buffalo Sabres, has skated for the Wild since 2017 and was named alternate captain in 2021. He leads the team over the past six seasons with 1,159 hits and 415 penalty minutes.

Foligno finished top-10 in Selke Trophy voting for the first time in his career in 2021-22 while recording a career-high 23 goals and 42 points.

Those totals were recorded on a likely unsustainable 23.5 percent shooting rate, however. Foligno's production dropped on the Wild's third line last season, when he scored just seven goals and 21 points in his lowest production totals since his 2018-19 campaign.

He nonetheless remained defensively solid. If last season was seen as an off year, the Wild could potentially be anticipating Foligno's offensive rebound this fall.

If Foligno remains with the Wild through the end of his extension, he will join former players Nick Schultz, Nate Prosser, Pierre-Marc Bouchard and Matt Dumba on the list of the franchise's 10-season veterans.

Only active Wild leaders Jonas Brodin (11 seasons) and Jared Spurgeon (13 seasons), as well as franchise legend Mikko Koivu (15 seasons), have played more.