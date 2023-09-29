Chargers' Corey Linsley to Be Placed on IR with Non-Emergent Heart-Related Issue

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Los Angeles Chargers' center Corey Linsley is being placed on injured reserve Saturday as he deals with a non-emergent heart-related medical issue, according to the organization.

While the Chargers' didn't provide further information on Linsley's condition, they will continue working with Linsley's doctors and outside specialists over the next few days to gather more details on the situation.

The two-time All-Pro will be sitting out at least the next four games while on injured reserve.

The Chargers announced that Linsely is still in good spirits, though disappointed that he'll be missing time on the field with his squad.

Drafted in 2014 by the Green Bay Packers, Linsley has solidified himself as one of the best centers in the NFL over the past few years, starting 33 games for the Chargers, including three this season.

The organization signed him to a five-year, $62.5 million deal in 20221.