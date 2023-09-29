Miguel Cabrera to Be Special Assistant to Tigers' Scott Harris After MLB Retirement

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Miguel Cabrera's impending retirement won't keep him away from the Detroit Tigers for long.

Cabrera will serve as Special Assistant to the Tigers' President of Baseball Operations following his retirement at the end of this season, the team announced Friday.

The Tigers have brought former star players into the front office in the past, including Alan Trammell and Willie Horton.

The 2023 Tigers season, Cabrera's 21st in the MLB, ends Sunday against the Cleveland Guardians.

"Lessons like how to deal with praise and pressure are exactly what we want Miguel teaching players throughout our organization," said Scott Harris, president of baseball operations for the Tigers. "I'm honored to have him as part of our staff, and know he will continue to make the Tigers better in his new role."

In addition to Horton, a four-time All-Star who helped the team win a championship in 1968, and Trammell, who in two decades as a Tiger won a World Series title and four Gold Glove Awards between 1977 and 1996, the Detroit front office staff features other former team legends.

The list of the Tigers' special assistants to the GM includes former player and coach Kirk Gibson and player Lance Parrish, both members of the 1984 championship team, as well as former manager Jim Leyland, who earned a Manager of the Year title with the Tigers in 2006.

Mike Russell, a former member of the Tigers' minor-league scouting staff, also serves as a special assistant to the GM.

Cabrera, who in 2022 became the third player in MLB history to rack up 3,000 hits, 500 home runs and 600 doubles in his career, certainly fits among those ranks.

The next stop for Cabrera will undoubtedly be the National Baseball Hall of Fame, which he will be eligible to join as part of the class of 2029.