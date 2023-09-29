Henry Blackburn Worried About Sisters After Death Threats for Travis Hunter Hit

Andy Cross/The Denver Post

Colorado State defensive back Henry Blackburn said Thursday that he was worried about the safety of his little sisters after receiving death threats in the wake of his hit that injured Colorado superstar Travis Hunter.

Hunter invited Blackburn on his YouTube channel this week, and they not only buried the hatchet, but also struck up a friendship.

During a sit-down discussion with Hunter (h/t TMZ Sports), Blackburn talked about receiving death threats and fearing for his siblings: "All that stuff that went down after the game, like, I can take it. I'm not trippin' about me. It's just like, I got two little sisters at the house still in elementary school. That's what was mainly [what] I was worried about. Their safety and everything."

Hunter went on to admonish the death threats and online bullying in general, saying: "You can't do that, like, sending death threats. Even just like trying to bash a person. That's not what I'm about. I can't even do that. ... Y'all stop bashing people! It's not good for the community. If we was all nice to each other, the world would be 10 times better."

Two weeks ago, Colorado hosted Colorado State for the Rocky Mountain Showdown, and it was a far more exciting and competitive affair than most expected.

The Buffs needed to overcome an eight-point deficit in the final two minutes of regulation and required two overtimes to seal a 43-35 victory.

During the second quarter of the game, Hunter absorbed a big hit from Blackburn out of bounds, and Blackburn was penalized for unsportsmanlike conduct.

Hunter, who stars at both wide receiver and cornerback, finished out the half, but he was taken to the hospital at halftime and did not return.

The hit resulted in Hunter suffering a lacerated liver, forcing him to miss last week's loss to Oregon. He has also been ruled out for Saturday's game against USC.

In addition to their conversation, Hunter and Blackburn went bowling and both put up $1,000, which they donated to the Realities for Children charity.