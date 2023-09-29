ESPN College Gameday 2023: Week 5 Schedule, Location, Predictions and More

Maddie Malhotra/Getty Images

ESPN's College GameDay has aired live at campuses across the nation since the popular college football kickoff show first hit the road in 1993. However, it has never been hosted by Duke University.

That will change this Saturday morning.

Duke will be the site of this week's College GameDay broadcast (9 a.m. ET on ESPN) ahead of the No. 17 Blue Devils' big home matchup against No. 11 Notre Dame. It's an opportunity to make a statement for Duke, which has jumped out to a 4-0 start this season.

The Fighting Irish, who fell to 4-1 with a loss to Ohio State last week, will be looking to play spoiler. But in order to do so, they'll need to win in what will surely be a raucous atmosphere at Wallace Wade Stadium.

Before further breaking down that matchup, here's the schedule for ranked teams in Week 5, along with predictions for each game.

Week 5 Top 25 Schedule, Predictions

Friday, Sept. 29

No. 10 Utah at No. 19 Oregon State, 9 p.m. ET, FS1

Saturday, Sept. 30

No. 6 Penn State at Northwestern, noon ET, Big Ten Network

No. 8 USC at Colorado, noon ET, Fox

No. 22 Florida at Kentucky, noon ET, ESPN

No. 1 Georgia at Auburn, 3:30 p.m. ET, CBS

No. 2 Michigan at Nebraska, 3:30 p.m. ET, Fox

No. 24 Kansas at No. 3 Texas, 3:30 p.m. ET, ABC

No. 23 Missouri at Vanderbilt, 4 p.m. ET, SEC Network

No. 13 LSU at No. 20 Ole Miss, 6 p.m. ET, ESPN

No. 9 Oregon at Stanford, 6:30 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network

Iowa State at No. 14 Oklahoma, 7 p.m. ET, FS1

No. 11 Notre Dame at No. 17 Duke, 7:30 p.m. ET, ABC

South Carolina at No. 21 Tennessee, 7:30 p.m. ET, SEC Network

No. 12 Alabama at Mississippi State, 9 p.m. ET, ESPN

No. 7 Washington at Arizona, 10 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network

Nevada at No. 25 Fresno State, 10:30 p.m. ET, FS1

Picks in bold.

Notre Dame-Duke Preview

In Mike Elko's first year as Duke's head coach, he helped get the program back on track. The Blue Devils went 9-4 during the 2022 season, capping their solid campaign with a Military Bowl win over UCF.

Duke has carried over that momentum into 2023, and it will look to keep it going Saturday. The Blue Devils have an opportunity to start 5-0 for the first time since the 1994 season, if they can take down Notre Dame.

It won't be an easy task. Even though the Fighting Irish are no longer unbeaten, their loss wasn't a bad one. Last Saturday, they fell 17-14 to Ohio State, which is now ranked No. 4 in the country.

This will be only the eighth time that Duke and Notre Dame have faced off. The Fighting Irish lead the all-time series 5-2, and they won the most two recent meetings (2019 and 2020). Duke's last win over Notre Dame came in 2016.

But the Blue Devils are better now than in the years just before Elko's arrival. They have a strong running game anchored by senior running back Jordan Waters (258 yards and seven touchdowns) and junior quarterback Riley Leonard (238 yards and four TDs).

With the presence of College GameDay and a marquee primetime matchup, Duke will have a national spotlight. But Elko is more focused on how the Blue Devils will play against the Fighting Irish.

"We're getting a lot of congratulations for GameDay coming here," Elko said, per Aaron Beard of the Associated Press. "I'd rather wait and get some congratulations for how we play the football game Saturday night."

On the other side, Notre Dame may be the betting favorite to win, but it isn't overlooking Duke. The Fighting Irish realize this should be a competitive game, one that could possibly go either way.

"The thing that you respect is how hard they play," Notre Dame coach Marcus Freeman said of Duke, per Beard. "They're aggressive. They play extremely hard, and they're sound."

While the Fighting Irish may be a slightly better team, don't count out the Blue Devils, who will surely feed off the energy of their home crowd.

Because of that, the prediction here is that Duke will pull off the upset. The Blue Devils will make a late defensive stand to seal their best start to a season in nearly 30 years.