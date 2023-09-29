MLB Playoff Picture 2023: Updated Standings, Wild Card After Orioles Clinch AL East

Mark Goldman/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Baby O's have officially arrived.

With their 2-0 win over the Boston Red Sox on Thursday at Camden Yards, the Baltimore Orioles clinched their first AL East division title since the 2014 season, winning a tightly contested race with the Tampa Bay Rays, who got off to a historically great start.

Led by a young, talented core that includes Adley Rutschman, Cedric Mullins and Gunnar Henderson, among others, the Orioles were quickly able to elevate themselves to the class of the American League after losing over 100 games just two years ago.

And now, they are set to be No. 1 overall seed in the AL.

Here is a look at the current MLB playoff picture after Baltimore clinched the division.

Current Playoff Picture

American League

No. 1 seed Baltimore Orioles (100-59), first-round bye

No. 2 seed Texas Rangers (89-69), first-round bye

No. 3 seed Minnesota Twins (85-74) vs. No. 6 seed Houston Astros (87-72)

No. 4 seed Tampa Bay Rays (97-62) vs. No. 5 seed Toronto Blue Jays (87-71)

National League

No. 1 seed Atlanta Braves (102-56), first-round bye

No. 2 seed Los Angeles Dodgers (98-60), first-round bye

No. 3 seed Milwaukee Brewers (90-69) vs. No. 6 seed Miami Marlins (82-76)

No. 4 seed Philadelphia Phillies (89-70) vs. No. 5 seed Arizona Diamondbacks (84-75)

Full Standings

AL East

1. Baltimore Orioles**: 100-59

2. Tampa Bay Rays*: 97-62; 3.0 GB

3. Toronto Blue Jays: 87-71; 12.5 GB

4. New York Yankees: 81-77; 18.5 GB

5. Boston Red Sox: 76-83; 24.0 GB

AL Central

1. Minnesota Twins**: 85-74

2. Cleveland Guardians: 76-83; 9.0 GB

3. Detroit Tigers: 75-84; 10.0 GB

4. Chicago White Sox: 61-98; 24.0 GB

5. Kansas City Royals: 54-105; 31.0 GB

AL West

1. Texas Rangers: 89-69

2. Houston Astros: 87-72; 2.5 GB

3. Seattle Mariners: 85-73; 4.0 GB

4. Los Angeles Angels: 71-88; 18.5 GB

5. Oakland Athletics: 49-110; 38.0 GB

AL Wild Card

1. Tampa Bay Rays*

2. Toronto Blue Jays

3. Houston Astros

4. Seattle Mariners; 1.5 GB

NL East

1. Atlanta Braves**: 102-56

2. Philadelphia Phillies: 89-79; 13.5 GB

3. Miami Marlins: 82-76; 20.0 GB

4. New York Mets: 72-86; 30.0 GB

5. Washington Nationals: 69-90; 33.5 GB

NL Central

1. Milwaukee Brewers*: 90-69

2. Chicago Cubs: 82-76; 7.5 GB

3. Cincinnati Reds: 81-78; 9.0 GB

4. Pittsburgh Pirates: 75-84; 15.0 GB

5. St. Louis Cardinals: 69-90; 21.0 GB

NL West

1. Los Angeles Dodgers**: 98-60

2. Arizona Diamondbacks: 84-75; 14.5 GB

3. San Francisco Giants: 79-80; 19.5 GB

4. San Diego Padres: 78-81; 20.5 GB

5. Colorado Rockies: 57-101; 41.0 GB

NL Wild Card

1. Philadelphia Phillies*

2. Arizona Diamondbacks

T3. Chicago Cubs

T3. Miami Marlins

5. Cincinnati Reds: 1.5 GB

*Indicates playoff berth clinched

**Indicates division clinched

The Orioles entered the week with a 2.5-game lead over the Rays but managed to sweep a two-game series with the Washington Nationals before clinching with Thursday night's win.

Perhaps the most impressive thing about Baltimore's division title is that such a young squad managed to remain so composed with a seasoned postseason team biting right on their heels.

And yet with each challenge from Tampa Bay, the Orioles responded brilliantly, completely flipping the switch from 2021 when they lost 110 games.

With Thursday's victory, Baltimore recorded its 100th win of the campaign.

As of right now, the Orioles would have a first-round bye for the postseason.

Meanwhile, the most interesting division race left is the battle for the AL West. The Texas Rangers are currently clinging on to the top spot with a 2.5-game lead over the Houston Astros.

The Seattle Mariners trail by four games but are still right in the wild card race as they are just 1.5 games behind the Astros, who are in the final slot.

In the National League, all of the divisional races have been wrapped up but the wild card is sure to still have a couple of twists and turns.

The Miami Marlins hold a slight edge over the Chicago Cubs for the final wild-card spot and also hold the tiebreaker over the Cubs.