    Report: Pat Narduzzi, Mike Elko Among Candidates to Replace Mel Tucker as MSU HC

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVSeptember 28, 2023

    MIAMI GARDENS, FL - NOVEMBER 26: Pittsburgh head coach Pat Narduzzi watches the players practice on the field before an college football game between the Pittsburgh Panthers and the University of Miami Hurricanes on November 26, 2022 at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, FL. (Photo by Doug Murray/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
    Doug Murray/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

    The Michigan State Spartans have identified a number of head-coaching targets in the wake of firing Mel Tucker for cause this week, which include Duke head coach Mike Elko, Arkansas offensive coordinator Dan Enos, LSU defensive coordinator Matt House, Marshall head coach Charles Huff, Pittsburgh head coach Pat Narduzzi and Wisconsin defensive coordinator Mike Tressel, per Brett McMurphy of Action Network.

    Meanwhile, Bruce Feldman of The Athletic reported that Washington State head coach Jake Dickert and Kansas head coach Lance Leipold are currently the "top candidates" for Michigan State.

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

