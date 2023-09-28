Report: Pat Narduzzi, Mike Elko Among Candidates to Replace Mel Tucker as MSU HC

Doug Murray/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Michigan State Spartans have identified a number of head-coaching targets in the wake of firing Mel Tucker for cause this week, which include Duke head coach Mike Elko, Arkansas offensive coordinator Dan Enos, LSU defensive coordinator Matt House, Marshall head coach Charles Huff, Pittsburgh head coach Pat Narduzzi and Wisconsin defensive coordinator Mike Tressel, per Brett McMurphy of Action Network.

Meanwhile, Bruce Feldman of The Athletic reported that Washington State head coach Jake Dickert and Kansas head coach Lance Leipold are currently the "top candidates" for Michigan State.

