Orioles Agree to Extend Camden Yards Lease for At Least Next 30 Years

It looks like the Baltimore Orioles won't be leaving the nest anytime soon.

The organization agreed to a stadium lease extension with Maryland leaders Thursday that will allow the team to remain in Baltimore at Oriole Park at Camden Yards for at least the next 30 years.

The announcement was made at Thursday night's game between the Orioles and the Boston Red Sox. Maryland governor Wes Moore was in attendance for the matchup.

