Video: Bryce Harper Throws Phillies Helmet into Stands After Angel Hernandez Ejection

AP Photo/Matt Rourke

Well, Bryce Harper certainly got his money's worth.

The Philadelphia Phillies superstar was ejected from Thursday night's matchup against the Pittsburgh Pirates after getting a called strike three on a check-swing by third-base umpire Angel Hernandez in the third inning.

Harper approached Hernandez down the third-base line, saying some less than friendly things and eventually got thrown out. Before making his way into the dugout he flipped his helmet into the stands for a lucky fan to take home as a souvenir.

Thursday was Harper's fourth ejection this season, two of those have come after he was called out on blown check-swing calls, according to NBC Sports Philadelphia's Corey Seidman.