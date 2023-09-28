X

    Video: Bryce Harper Throws Phillies Helmet into Stands After Angel Hernandez Ejection

    Francisco RosaSeptember 28, 2023

    Philadelphia Phillies' Bryce Harper argues a call during the third inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates, Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
    AP Photo/Matt Rourke

    Well, Bryce Harper certainly got his money's worth.

    The Philadelphia Phillies superstar was ejected from Thursday night's matchup against the Pittsburgh Pirates after getting a called strike three on a check-swing by third-base umpire Angel Hernandez in the third inning.

    Harper approached Hernandez down the third-base line, saying some less than friendly things and eventually got thrown out. Before making his way into the dugout he flipped his helmet into the stands for a lucky fan to take home as a souvenir.

    NBC Sports Philadelphia @NBCSPhilly

    Bryce was just ejected for being correct <a href="https://t.co/NUDPF9OOOB">pic.twitter.com/NUDPF9OOOB</a>

    Thursday was Harper's fourth ejection this season, two of those have come after he was called out on blown check-swing calls, according to NBC Sports Philadelphia's Corey Seidman.

    Luckily for the Phillies, the game and Harper's ejection won't have a huge impact on the organization's postseason chances as they have already clinched a wild card spot.

