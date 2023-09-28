Video: Bryce Harper Throws Phillies Helmet into Stands After Angel Hernandez Ejection

Video: Bryce Harper Throws Phillies Helmet into Stands After Angel Hernandez EjectionSeptember 28, 2023
Well, Bryce Harper certainly got his money's worth.
The Philadelphia Phillies superstar was ejected from Thursday night's matchup against the Pittsburgh Pirates after getting a called strike three on a check-swing by third-base umpire Angel Hernandez in the third inning.
Harper approached Hernandez down the third-base line, saying some less than friendly things and eventually got thrown out. Before making his way into the dugout he flipped his helmet into the stands for a lucky fan to take home as a souvenir.
Thursday was Harper's fourth ejection this season, two of those have come after he was called out on blown check-swing calls, according to NBC Sports Philadelphia's Corey Seidman.
Luckily for the Phillies, the game and Harper's ejection won't have a huge impact on the organization's postseason chances as they have already clinched a wild card spot.